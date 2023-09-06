Miles Teller’s Workout Routine And Diet for a Ripped Physique

Miles Teller's workout routine proves why he is one of Hollywood's best. At 36, he portrayed Lieutenant Bradley Bradshaw (Rooster) in Top Gun: Maverick, paying tribute to his late father - Goose. Appearing alongside Tom Cruise, he still caught attention with his impressive shirtless beach physique. Similarly, in Bleed for This, a film about boxer Vinny Pazienza, he transformed his body to authentically portray the role. Both these roles require vigorous training and nutritional changes. Let's take a peek into the actor's workout and diet regime and see how he preps for these roles.

Who Is Miles's Teller?

Hollywood star Miles Teller has tackled everything from music, and theater, to sports during his high school days. He continued his passion for acting by attending NYU's esteemed Tisch School of the Arts. Notably, just a year after graduating, he made his mark in the film world with his role in the 2010 drama Rabbit Hole.

In 2014, Teller showcased his acting and musical talents in the acclaimed film Whiplash, which became a breakout moment for him. He went on to star in various successful movies like the Divergent trilogy, The Fantastic Four, War Dogs, Bleed for This, and Top Gun Maverick.

Profile & Stats:

Real name: Miles Teller

Place of birth: Pennsylvania, U.S

Date of birth: February 20, 1987

Age in 2023: 36

Height: 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm)

Weight: 185 pounds (84 kg)

What Is Miles Teller's Workout Routine?

Miles Teller's workout plan is mainly centered on weight training and cardio, tailored to the roles he plays in movies. For example, when he had to portray a boxer in Bleed for This, he worked intensively with trainer Darrell Foster, known for his work with Sugar Ray Leonard. His routine included 4 hours of boxing practice each week, involving shadow boxing, heavy and speed bag work, focus pad punching, and jump rope exercises.

In addition to boxing training, he spent 2 hours on resistance training to build muscle ( 1 ). He also dedicated 1 hour to practicing technical dance moves for better footwork. And after these demanding workouts, he often undergoes a physical therapy session to aid muscle recovery ( 2 ).

Let’s have a look at the regular Mike Teller’s workout routine.

Monday- Triceps and chest

Warm-up workouts

Jumping rope for 5 minutes

Sit-ups- 25 reps

Push-ups- 20 reps

Pull-ups- 15 reps

Parallel bar dips- 10 reps

Main workouts

Incline dumbbell press- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Dumbbell flys- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Barbell bench press- 5 sets of 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 reps

Cable crossovers- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Weighted bench dips- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Skull crushers- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Cable tricep pushdowns- 3 sets of 12 reps

French press- 3 sets of 10 reps

Cardio - Boxing drills for 30 to 60 minutes

Tuesday- Core and legs

The same set of warm-up workouts

Main workouts

Barbell back squats- 5 sets of 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 reps

Lying leg curls- 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Calf raises- 3 sets of 15-20 reps

Weighted lunges- 3 sets of 12 reps

Leg press- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Weighted planks- 3 sets of 60 sec each

Hanging leg raises- 3 sets of 20 to 25 reps

Twist sit-ups- 3 sets of 20 to 25 reps

Cardio - Boxing drills for 30 to 60 minutes

Wednesday- Cardio

Treadmill for 25 minutes

Thursday- Biceps and back

The same set of warm-up exercises

Main workouts

Deadlifts- 5 sets of 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 reps

Lat pulldowns- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Dumbbell rows- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Dumbbell curls- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Preacher curls- 3 sets of 10 to 12 reps

Seated cable rows- 3 sets of 12 reps

Weighted wide-grip pull-ups- 3 sets of 10 reps

Hammer curls- 3 sets of 12 reps

Cardio - Boxing drills for 30 to 60 minutes

Friday- Traps and shoulders

The same set of warm-up exercises

Main workouts

Military press- 5 sets of 10, 8, 5, 3, and 1 reps

Lateral raises- 3 sets of 12 reps

Face pulls- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Barbell shrugs- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Dumbbell shrugs- 5 sets of 15, 15, 12, 12, and 10 reps

Bent-over dumbbell flyes- 3 sets of 10-12 reps

Weighted chin-ups- 3 sets of 10 reps

Cardio - 30 to 60 minutes of boxing drills

Saturday and Sunday- Rest and recovery day

Miles Teller’s Workout - Top Gun Maverick

Miles Teller openly shared that getting ready for Top Gun: Maverick was the most demanding thing he's ever done for his acting career. He needed to learn to fly fighter jets to play Goose's son and had to change his body by bulking up and then getting lean for the iconic beach scene that went viral. The scene was a nod to the original movie's famous volleyball match where Maverick challenged his recruits.

Teller worked with trainer Jason Walsh, a celeb trainer who also coaches Brie Larson and Matt Damon. His training primarily involved intense upper-body workouts and core exercises, which he followed as a challenging 10-week program ( 3 ). Though not a well-ripped body like Chris Hemsworth in Thor, the workout aimed for total-body mobility and a strong, lean body which he achieved.

Strength Training

His regime included a 20-minute cardio warm-up (ideally a VersaClimber), followed by EMOM (every minute on the minute) superset workouts where exercises switch every minute. EMOM can be intense, so it's smart to start gradually.

Here are the main exercises Teller did:

Superset 1 - 10 sets of 4 reps

Trap bar deadlift with dumbbell bench press

Superset 2 - 10 sets of 4 reps

Romanian deadlift with dumbbell shoulder press

Superset 3 - 10 sets of 4 reps

Rear-foot-elevated split squat with bent-over barbell row

Apart from his regular strength training, Teller also followed a pretty intense bodyweight workout routine that targeted endurance and muscle growth ( 4 ). He would start with a warm-up run of around 600 to 800 meters, and then he would dive into the following bodyweight circuit.

Flutter kicks: 40 reps

Bench dips: 20 reps

Bodyweight squats: 20 reps

Feet-elevated pushups: 25 reps

Alternating reverse lunge: 25 reps

This workout routine resulted in Teller achieving a really functional and lean body. Thus, he achieved a look that perfectly reflected Rooster's mobile and super-athletic nature with his impressively low body fat percentage for quite a period of time.

Miles Teller’s Diet Plan

Miles Teller stands tall at just over six feet and usually weighs around 185 pounds. But for his role in Top Gun: Maverick, he needed to bulk up to about 210 pounds with only 9 percent body fat. To achieve this transformation, he teamed up with trainer Jason Walsh and nutritionist Ornella Sofitchouk from Rise Nation.

His fitness and nutrition journey was as intense as his workout. He focused on high protein intake along with selective carbs, fats, and veggies ( 5 ). Plus, he avoided sugar, junk food, and excessive salt which can have a toll on health ( 6 ). Once he gained the right amount of weight with this diet, he transitioned to building lean muscle by adjusting his diet once again.

The Wolverine's Approach!

Interestingly, Teller found his inspiration for getting ripped from Hugh Jackman's Wolverine. He learned a trick to appear lean by manipulating water in the body. The idea was to dehydrate himself and then drink a bit of sugar on the shooting day to get a tight vascular look ( 7 ).

Jackman followed a similar strategy for his roles in The Wolverine and Logan where he increased his water intake to about three gallons a day before filming. But 36 hours before his shirtless scene, he stopped drinking any fluids. By combining this approach with his workouts, he managed to shed around 10 pounds of water weight.

Miles Teller’s Workout Diet

While there is no structured meal plan available, the basic outline for Miles Teller’s diet looks like this.

Breakfast: Eggs, avocado, and spinach

Eggs, avocado, and spinach Post-workout: Protein shake with protein powder

Protein shake with protein powder Lunch: Chicken breast, kale, half a sweet potato, and lemon with olive oil

Chicken breast, kale, half a sweet potato, and lemon with olive oil Snacks: Peaches with soft tofu or fresh fruit skewers with Greek yogurt

Peaches with soft tofu or fresh fruit skewers with Greek yogurt Evening meals: Steak or fish, brown rice, and grilled bell peppers

Except for his ‘shirtless look’ days, he stayed well-hydrated with water most of the time and even stayed away from alcohol as it can impair muscle recovery after exercise ( 8 ). Also, despite his dedication, he had to cut out certain foods, like pizza, to achieve his lean physique. Teller's disciplined approach emphasizes the value of hard work and following professional advice for success.

Conclusion

In the end, it's clear that Miles Teller's workout routine has yielded impressive results. While his intense regimens for movies like Bleed for This and Top Gun Maverick might resonate with fitness enthusiasts, beginners should approach them with caution. His strict diet is centered around wholesome choices, prioritizing proteins, and steering clear of sugars and alcohol. However, attempting his dehydrated ripped look without professional guidance is a no-go. The core lesson here is a steadfast commitment to fitness and a well-balanced diet, always under the guidance of experts.

