How Did Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her 70th Birthday? Find Out As TV Legend Thanks Well-Wishers

Oprah Winfrey entered her seventies on Monday (January 29), with a priority on her health. The host and TV producer brought in her birthday with a run on the beach. She took to Instagram to share the video with the caption, "This is 70," and thanked her well-wishers for the birthday love.

Oprah Winfrey's journey to fitness

Winfrey has been down on the weight loss journey since her knee surgery two years ago. She said, "Weight fluctuations occupied five decades of space in my brain, yo-yoing and feeling like why can't I just conquer this thing, believing willpower was my failing."

"After knee surgery, I started hiking and setting new distance goals each week. I could eventually hike three to five miles every day and a 10-mile straight-up hike on weekends," she said. "I felt stronger, more fit and more alive than I'd felt in years," she added.

In an interview with People magazine, Oprah Winfrey disclosed that her 1985 movie The Color Purple opened her eyes to look at her life in a different way.

Oprah Winfrey's struggle with weight

Oprah Winfrey has been tremendously working on herself to beat obesity. Her weight-loss journey has been quite an inspiration for many. She told the viewers, "You all know I've been on this journey for most of my life."

Apart from this, she quoted the dark truth of constantly being targeted over her weight. She said, "I don't know if there is another public person whose weight struggle has been exploited as much as mine over the years."

The TV legend also shared about the stigma surrounding her weight. Being constantly in front of people's eyes, Winfrey felt uncomfortable. She also revisited an instance where the shop staff would embarrass her, saying, "Let me show you the gloves. Would you like to look at the handbags? Because we know that there's nothing in here for you."

Winfrey revealed that she has gained a better grip on her weight through exercise and a healthier lifestyle.

The Color Purple

On the work front, Winfrey has been the producer of the Oscar-nominated 2023 film The Color Purple, where she portrays the ever-living Sofia character yet again. The film was directed by Blitz Bazawule. Oprah Winfrey has ruled television for decades, and as of now, she is nowhere near stopping.