NAACP Image Awards 2024: Taraji P Henson Wins Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Motion Picture For The Color Purple

Renowned for her excellence, Taraji P. Henson, a recipient of multiple awards, including numerous Image Awards, added another accolade to her illustrious career. She won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture award at the 55th NAACP Image Awards ceremony, hosted in Los Angeles on Saturday night, March 16, 2024 for The Color Purple.

In her role as singing star Shug Avery in The Color Purple, Henson delivered one of her most remarkable performances, capturing the essence of the character with both attitude and vulnerability. Additionally, she surprised many fans with her vocal talent, showcasing the film through her powerful rendition of its songs. Let's take a minute to look at her remarkable acceptance speech.

A look into Taraji P. Henson's winning speech

In her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to her cast mates and crew and mentioned equal pay for colored women in Hollywood.

“I just want to thank you guys so much for showing up for me all the time. Not just to the box office or watching what I'm in but yall saw what happened and yall showed up. Yall showed out. Yall showed me love,” Henson said.

“It's a scary thing to speak your truth, but I urge you all to speak your truth. Because at the end of the day, that's all we have,” she continued. “ And like they say, ‘The truth will set you free.’ And not only that, it will set somebody else free."

“Thank you, NAACP, for always seeing me and making me feel safe,” she added. “Thank you to every woman, person in this struggle together, and thank you to my entire cast, crew, Warner Brothers, and Oprah Winfrey. Thank you. Thank you. Thank you."

As she continues to make strides in her entertainment career, Henson is expected to leave a lasting legacy as one of the most versatile and accomplished actors of her time.

