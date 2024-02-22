Oprah Winfrey And Niecy Nash-Betts To Be Honored At 2024 GLAAD Media Awards? Report

Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts will be honored at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. Winfrey will be presented with the Vanguard Award for championing allyship and making a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. Nash-Betts will receive the Stephen F. Kozak Award, which is given to a person who raises visibility for LGBTQ people and issues.

On Tuesday 20 February, GLAAD announced that Oprah Winfrey and Niecy Nash-Betts are booked for special honors at the GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles on March 14. Winfrey has been tapped to receive a Vanguard Award for championing allyship and making a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people and issues. Previous honorees include Bad Bunny, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Jennifer Lopez, Britney Spears, Kerry Washington, Cher, Janet Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor, Kacey Musgraves and Antonio Banderas.

Nash-Betts will take home a Stephen F. Kolzak Award for raising the visibility of LGBTQ people and issues as a member of the community. Previous recipients include Jeremy Pope, Laverne Cox, Wanda Sykes, Jim Parsons, Ruby Rose, Chaz Bono, Melissa Etheridge, Ellen DeGeneres and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez.

The GLAAD Media Awards, hosted by Wayne Brady, will be held at the Beverly Hilton, featuring notable stars like Rodriguez, Alexandra Shipp, and others. David Archuleta, a GLAAD nominee for outstanding breakthrough music artist, will perform at the official after-party presented by Hyundai Motor America.

Winfrey has a long history with GLAAD, winning the first GLAAD Media Awards in 1990 for her miniseries, The Women of Brewster Place. The Oprah Winfrey Show has won nine times in the outstanding talk show episode category, with other trophies including the OWN documentary Becoming Chaz, Oprah's Next Chapter, and an interview with actor Elliot Page on Apple TV+'s The Oprah Conversation.

“At a time when it was potentially career-ending to support LGBTQ people, Oprah Winfrey did what’s right and championed our community’s stories,” said GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis. “A pioneer for diverse and inclusive media, she has shined a powerful light on HIV, on LGBTQ families and on coming out, which educated and moved countless around the world. When Oprah speaks, the world listens and our community cherishes her as an unapologetic ally, especially to transgender people. Winfrey’s commanding career will forever align her on the right side of history.”

Nash-Betts, who recently won an Emmy for her work in Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, currently stars in Ava DuVernay’s Origin. She hosted the GLAAD Media Awards in 2021, not long after she married her wife, Jessica Betts. “Opening doors both as a Black and queer woman, Niecy Nash-Bett’s outstanding legacy as a performer gives new meaning to the term trailblazer,” said Ellis. “Her decades-long career is owed to her empathy, talent and authenticity, which undoubtedly inform each move she makes as an activist and every role she portrays onscreen.”

What are the GLAAD Media Awards?

The GLAAD Media Awards is a US recognition honoring media for showcasing the LGBT community and their issues. It recognizes achievements in film, television, theatre, music, journalism, and advertising, and acknowledges the impact of LGBT representation in various media and arts sectors.

The GLAAD Media Awards, first presented in 1990, were established by the Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation to honor the 1989 season and acknowledge the media's fair, accurate, and inclusive representation of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community.

GLAAD's Nominating Juries, consisting of over 90 volunteers, select nominees for various categories. Since 2015, they can select up to ten nominees in each category. If no projects are deemed worthy, the jury may not award that category. The list of recommended nominees is submitted to GLAAD's staff and Board of Directors for approval. GLAAD also issues a "Call for Entries" inviting media outlets to submit their work for consideration.

However, mainstream media projects may be nominated even if not included in the call. GLAAD does not monitor media created by and for the LGBT community for defamation, so media outlets created by and for an LGBT audience must submit to be considered for nomination.

The GLAAD Media Award is a prestigious award for media projects that represent the diverse and inclusive nature of the LGBT community. The selection process involves over 600 online balloting votes from GLAAD staff, board members, GLAAD Alliance and Media Circle members, and GLAAD volunteers and allies.

The award is based on four criteria: fair, accurate, inclusive representations, boldness and originality, cultural impact, and overall quality. GLAAD issues a "Call for Entries" inviting media outlets to submit their work for consideration, but it is possible to nominate mainstream media projects. GLAAD does not monitor media created by and for the LGBT community for defamation, so media outlets created by and for an LGBT audience must submit to be considered for nomination.

These results are then reviewed for certification by a "Review Panel" which consists of the GLAAD Board co-chairs, senior GLAAD program and communications staff, and media industry experts. Members of the Review Panel are expected to view all of the nominees in each category, and the final list of award recipients is determined by the Review Panel based on the results of the online balloting and their own expert opinions.

