Oprah Winfrey Reveals Nightly Calls With BFF Gayle King Were Equivalent to Therapy; We Relate To Her Hard

Read to know how Oprah Winfrey finds solace and support through nightly conversations with her closest confidante, Gayle King. The duo have been friends for half a century now.

By Seema Sinha
Updated on Apr 13, 2024  |  06:04 PM IST |  3K
Getty Images
Oprah Winfrey (Getty Images)

Oprah Winfrey may be a media mogul, but she is also just another girl who turns to her best friend to offload the day’s stress before calling it a night. The TV icon, 70, told People recently that she’s never seen a therapist because that's the job she trusts her best friend Gayle King with. 

Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White

Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink

Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral

Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor

Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve…

Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue

Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue

Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor

Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White

Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue
Shop Now

“I've never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night,” Winfrey told People in an interview with the magazine. “There wasn't a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days,” she added.

Related Stories

Grammy Awards 2024 In Memoriam: All DEETS Inside
entertainment
Grammy Awards 2024 In Memoriam: All DEETS Inside
Grammys 2024: Online streaming And All Details Explored
entertainment
Grammys 2024: Online streaming And All Details Explored

For the unversed, Winfrey and King’s friendship dates back to their WJZ-TV days when the former was a 22-year-old news anchor and King was a 21-year-old production assistant/writer at the station. 

‘One of the best friendships’ — Oprah Winfrey on her friendship with Gayle King 

Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King (Getty Images)

Continuing the fable of her alliance with King, Winfrey said, “I realized years later, talking to an expert about something else, that that [the aforementioned nightly phone calls] was my therapy, that was my release. That was the way I not only kept myself grounded, but it was the way I regulated myself every day.” 

“I've had one of the best friendships anybody could have,” Winfrey added, before noting that “You can only do that when somebody cares as much about your success, your sadness, your triumphs as you.” 

Winfrey remains forever grateful for King’s guidance and ongoing mutual support, People magazine notes. 

Here’s who else helped Oprah Winfrey navigate her life over the years 

Along with King, per the publication, Winfrey credits her friends Maya Angelou and Sidney Poitier for keeping her grounded. Winfrey says, “Those were the people who kept me grounded.” 

ALSO READ: Making Fun Of My Weight Was National Sport’: Oprah Winfrey Claps Back At Critics During ABC Special On Ozempic Tren

FAQ

When did Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's friendship begin?
Oprah Winfrey and Gayle King's friendship began during their time working together at WJZ-TV, with Oprah as a news anchor and Gayle as a production assistant/writer.
Who else does Oprah credit for keeping her grounded besides Gayle King?
In addition to Gayle King, Oprah credits her friends Maya Angelou and Sidney Poitier for keeping her grounded throughout her life.
Pinkvilla Pulse
Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further!
Subscribe
About The Author
Seema Sinha

Greetings! I'm a storytelling enthusiast with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication from Mumbai University.

...

Advertisement

Latest Articles