Oprah Winfrey Reveals Nightly Calls With BFF Gayle King Were Equivalent to Therapy; We Relate To Her Hard

Oprah Winfrey may be a media mogul, but she is also just another girl who turns to her best friend to offload the day’s stress before calling it a night. The TV icon, 70, told People recently that she’s never seen a therapist because that's the job she trusts her best friend Gayle King with.

“I've never been to a therapist because I had so many on the show, but my real therapy came from downloading whatever was happening in the day with Gayle every night,” Winfrey told People in an interview with the magazine. “There wasn't a day that we missed being on some kind of phone call talking about what had happened in our days,” she added.

For the unversed, Winfrey and King’s friendship dates back to their WJZ-TV days when the former was a 22-year-old news anchor and King was a 21-year-old production assistant/writer at the station.

‘One of the best friendships’ — Oprah Winfrey on her friendship with Gayle King

Continuing the fable of her alliance with King, Winfrey said, “I realized years later, talking to an expert about something else, that that [the aforementioned nightly phone calls] was my therapy, that was my release. That was the way I not only kept myself grounded, but it was the way I regulated myself every day.”

“I've had one of the best friendships anybody could have,” Winfrey added, before noting that “You can only do that when somebody cares as much about your success, your sadness, your triumphs as you.”

Winfrey remains forever grateful for King’s guidance and ongoing mutual support, People magazine notes.

Here’s who else helped Oprah Winfrey navigate her life over the years

Along with King, per the publication, Winfrey credits her friends Maya Angelou and Sidney Poitier for keeping her grounded. Winfrey says, “Those were the people who kept me grounded.”

