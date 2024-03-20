'She Deserves That Pedestal': Sharon Stone Praises Oprah Winfrey For Receiving The Vanguard Honor At GLAAD Media Awards

Sharon Stone chatted with Melvin Robert from Extra while at the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards, where she was set to present an award to her friend Niecy Nash.

"I'm thrilled to see Niecy and Jessica Betts here; they're truly wonderful people," she remarked.

Melvin mentioned their past collaboration, to which Sharon replied, "Yes, we have worked together, and we enjoy each other's company."

Sharon Stone praises Niecy & Oprah at the award ceremony

Sharon praised Niecy and also shared kind words about Oprah Winfrey, who was honoured with the Vanguard Award. She remarked, “She deserves that pedestal. She's earned it through hard work.”

Melvin remarked, “You mentioned feeling like you grew up with Oprah, just like many of us, correct?”

Stone responded, “I grew up watching her shows, had the opportunity to work with her, and now consider her a friend. She's an incredible person who has earned her place in society. I deeply respect and admire her.”

Melvin added, “The energy at the GLAAD Awards is unique. It celebrates community and feels unlike any other award show.”

Sharon Stone calls for unity and justice for all

Sharon affirmed that the United States represents the promise of opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds. She emphasized the importance of justice for all and the country's unity.

Robert added, “You've been a strong ally to our community for a long time.”

She expressed, "Humanity encompasses everyone, not just a chosen few or those you prefer. It includes everyone, whether you agree with it or not."

As a mother of three, she shared a heartfelt insight gained from motherhood: the overwhelming emotion that fills one's heart with boundless love.

