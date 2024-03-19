Why Does Oprah Winfrey Keep A Whole Octopus In Her Fridge? Talk Show Icon Reveals

Oprah Winfrey has revealed an unusual item she keeps in her fridge, which has been a subject of rumours over the years. On 15 March, Winfrey joined Jimmy Kimmel on his eponymous late-night show and confirmed the validity of past speculation about her lifestyle.

On 15th March, while appearing in the Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the talk show host, Kimmel asked a question to Oprah Winfrey whether it was true that she kept an entire octopus in her refrigerator. Winfrey replied to the answer with an “Yes.” She further xplained how her partner of more than three decades, Stedman Graham, loves octopus so much that he eats it for breakfast almost every day.

Winfrey asked Kimmel whether he thought it was a strange cuisine to want to indulge in so early in the day. “Let me just tell you, when you open that refrigerator and there’s that octopus just sitting there... It’s a gross out thing. It’s got all the tentacles and the head... it’s real,” she added.

“Every morning when he’s eating it, I say: ‘I believe you’re the only person who’s having this for breakfast right now,’” Winfrey continued.

However, Graham doesn’t eat the octopus alone. The adventurous eater pairs the protein with okra, a flowering plant that has a grassy flavour. Kimmel was quick to poke fun at Winfrey’s partner’s obvious affection for things that start with the letter O.

“He loves things that start with O” — like Oprah,” Kimmel quipped.

Oprah Winfrey calls out criticism of her weight in ABC Special

Oprah Winfrey held back tears during the airing of her ABC special, Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution Monday night as she spoke to a woman who participated in Oprah Daily’s “The State of Weight” Panel last September who’s since lost 85 pounds after using an unnamed weight loss medication.

“There is now a sense of hope, and you no longer blame yourself,” Winfrey said as her voice began to crack. “When I tell you how many times I have blamed myself because you think, ‘I’m smart enough to figure this out,’ and then to hear all along it’s you fighting your brain.”

The special, which will be available for streaming on Hulu along with an exclusive audience Q&A, brought together medical experts, patients and members of the pharmaceutical and weight loss industries to discuss the growing popularity of weight loss drugs such as Ozempic, Mounjaro and Wegovy, which Winfrey revealed she’d first been introduced to while recovering from knee surgery in 2021 during the previous panel.

Though at the time she had no interest in the budding medical intervention, saying she felt, “I’ve got to do this on my own because if I take the drug, that’s the easy way out,” in a December 2023 People cover story, Winfrey shared that her views on weight management injectables had changed.

Admitting to use of an unspecified weight loss medication, she told the outlet, “I had the biggest aha along with many people in that audience. I realized I’d been blaming myself all these years for being overweight, and I have a predisposition that no amount of willpower is going to control.”

That sentiment was the crux of the one-hour special “created for the more than 100 million people in the United States and the over 100 billion people around the world who are living with obesity,” Winfrey said as the program began.

She continued, “I come to this conversation in the hope that we can start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment. To stop shaming other people for being overweight or how they choose to lose or not lose weight and, more importantly, to stop shaming ourselves."

“I have to say that I took on the shame that the world gave to me,” Winfrey further added before reciting a series of headlines that have been written about her over the past two decades. “For more than 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport,” she said. “I was ridiculed on every late night talk show for 25 years and on tabloid covers for 25 years.”

In addition to discussing her widely documented personal struggle with weight, Winfrey also addressed her decision to step down from the board of Weight Watchers last month after being the face of the brand for nearly 10 years.

“I recently made the decision to not continue serving on the board of Weight Watchers and I made that decision because I wanted no perceived conflict of interest for this special. I also donated all of my shares in Weight Watchers to the Smithsonian Museum of African American History and Culture so that I could have a conversation with you, Sima Sistani,” Winfrey said introducing the CEO of Weight Watchers who spoke about the brand’s new philosophy and its decision to purchase a weight loss medication company.

