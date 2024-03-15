How Is Regina King Coping Two Years After the Tragic Loss of Her Son Ian Alexander Jr.?

Regina King, the famous Oscar winner, has been through a lot in the past couple of years. Two years ago, she faced a devastating loss—the death of her only son, Ian Alexander Jr. In a recent interview with Good Morning America, she shared how difficult the last two years have been since Ian passed away. Ian, who was her only son, died in January 2022 when he was just 26 years old. Regina opened up about her grief and how it changed her life. Let’s take a closer look at what she has to say.

Reflecting on grief

Regina King spoke with Robin Roberts in the interview and talked about her new film, Shirley which is dedicated to her late son Ian. After Robin asked her, “How have you been these past two years,” she said, “I feel like a different person now. These past two years have been tough. Grief is like a journey, it’s like love that has nowhere to go. Everyone deals with it their own way.”

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024 Predictions: Pinkvilla Picks Victors Of The Top 6 Categories

Memories and tributes

Regina also remembered Ian on his birthday, January 19, which she calls his ‘Worthday.’ She shared a heartfelt message on Instagram, celebrating his presence even though he’s no longer physically with them.

Advertisement

“January 19th is Ian’s Birthday. As we still process his physical absence, as we celebrate his presence. We’re all in different places on the planet… so is Ian. His spirit is the thread that connects us.” King wrote on Instagram. “Of course, orange is your favourite color…It’s the fire and the calm. I see you in everything I breathe. My absolute favourite thing about myself is being… Regina, the mother of Ian the GodKing. Continue to shine bright, my guiding light,” King added.

ALSO READ: Oscars 2024: 10 Biggest Directorial And Acting Snubs At This Year's Oscars

Regina King’s son Ian committed suicide

Regina King’s son Ian Alexander Jr., tragically passed away by suicide. At that time King released a statement saying, “Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian. He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

He was the only child of Regina King, shared with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr. Following in his father’s musical footsteps, Ian pursued a career as a DJ. King previously spoke highly of him, describing him as “an amazing young man.”

ALSO READ: Matthew Perry Death: FRIENDS actor's autopsy completed a day after his demise; Report

King and Ian unbreakable bond

Despite King’s growing success as an actor and director, she often expressed that Ian was her greatest pride. Even after separating from Ian’s father in 2007 after nine years of marriage, King emphasized the strength of her love for her son, stating that nothing compares to the bond between a parent and child.

Ian was frequently seen accompanying his mom on red carpets, where he affectionately referred to her as super mom. The pair also shared a special bond through matching tattoos, symbolizing unconditional love in Aramaic.

ALSO READ: Academy Awards 2024: Emma Stone Gets Her Biggest Win Of The Season, Bags The Oscar For Best Actress For Poor Things