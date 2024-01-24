How Long Have Calista Flockhart And Harrison Ford Been Married? Exploring Their Relationship As Actress Gushes About 'Support' From Husband

Calista Flockhart walked the Feud: Capote vs. The Swans red carpet on Tuesday. The 59-year-old actress looked glamorous in a floor-length black and white dress by Zuhair Murad. Though the actress stepped out at the Museum of Modern Art in New York alone, she shared a word or two about her husband Harrison Ford. He supports her in many ways, she said. The statement comes in light of Ford, 81, thanking Flockhart for her support in an emotional speech at the 2024 Critics Choice Award.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford have been married since 2010. They first met in 2002 at the 59th Golden Globes Awards. As the couple keeps acknowledging their mutual support for each other, we are looking back at their fairytale romance and long-standing marriage. Have a look.

The support is ‘mutual’ between Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford

On January 23, Calista Flockhart made her first public appearance since Harrison Ford expressed gratitude to her during an emotional speech on January 14, accepting his Career Achievement Critics Choice Award.

“I want to thank my lovely wife, Calista Flockhart, who supports me when I need a lot of support,” he had said back then. When Calista stepped out solo, on the Feud red carpet, she was asked by People Magazine how her husband supports her to which she replied, that he does so in “so many ways.”

“He supports me a lot. It's a mutual thing,” she added.

Flockhart plays Lee Radziwill on the Ryan Murphy-produced Feud: Capote vs. The Swans. The series will premiere on Jan 31 on FX.

When did Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford get married?

The Indiana Jones actor and the Ally McBeal actress first met at the 59th Golden Globes Award in 2002. They got married eight years later in 2010 after the actor proposed to Calista on Valentine's Day during a family vacation. Before Calista and Ford wed, the latter had already been married twice.

Calista Flockhart and Harrison Ford are 22 years apart

Calista was 38 and Ford was 60 when the duo first met in 2002. Their age difference turned a lot of heads but they did not let the noise faze them. Flockhart and Harrison Ford have now been married for more than a decade. They are parents to an adopted son Liam. Calista had adopted him in 2001. Harrison Ford is also a father to three sons and a daughter from his previous marriages.

Harrison Ford will next be seen in Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts, both of which are slated for a 2025 release. Calista Flockhart on the other hand, recently teased a Ally McBeal reunion.

Speaking to ET on Tuesday at the aforementioned red carpet appearance, the actress who played the titular role in Ally McBeal said, “I think there are some people talking about a reboot, but I don’t know much about it.”

For the unversed, Flockhart and the cast of Ally McBeal reunited at the 75th Emmy Awards earlier this month as a part of the show’s celebration of 75 years of TV.

