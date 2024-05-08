Eurovision 2024: Everything To Know About The Semi-Final And Finals

This year's theme, united by music will feature 37 singers representing their countries. They are to perform original songs for a maximum of three minutes with only live lead vocals and six supporting vocalists/dancers.

Where is the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest taking place?

The Swedish town of Malmo is hosting the contest in 2024. It will be Sweden’s seventh time to host the event and Malmo’s third time. Actor Malin Åkerman hosts it along with presenter/comedian Petra Mede.

What date are the semi-finals and final of the Eurovision?

The grand finals will take place at Malmo Arena on Saturday, May 11th. The first semi-finals were held on May 7 while the second one will be conducted on May 9. Noteworthy enough, Sweden, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and the UK automatically qualify for the final.

All three shows- two semi-finals followed by a grand final will be available live through BBC One television channel plus BBC Radio Two (online) as well as BBC iPlayer & BBC Sounds.

Who is Olly Alexander?

Olly Alexander, the song Dizzy’s singer, has made other hugely popular tracks such as Desire and If You’re Over Me, and has been chosen as the UK’s entry for this year’s competition. He intends to improve upon Britain’s previous showing while also being recognized as an actor.

Why was Israel's Eurovision entry controversial?

Initially, Eden Golan’s Hurricane which was Israel’s song had political lyrics that proved her entry contentious but were changed subsequently to deal with personal issues after criticism on it arose following criticisms against its political nature.

Though there have been boycott calls due to political reasons from some quarters; Israel still participates in the event.

How does Eurovision voting work?

Semi-final votes are determined by public polling, while the final is decided upon by both the public and a panel of judges. Each country gives points to its favorite performers, with 12 assigned for first place and so on. Individual citizens from non-competing nations can also vote.

How much does Eurovision cost?

A participation fee is paid by broadcasters depending on their home country. Hosts are expected to shell out large sums of money ranging from £8m to £17m to stage it like the Liverpool 2023 event.

