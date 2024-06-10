How Long Were Joe Keery And Maika Monroe Together? Inside Their Past Romance As Actress Goes Instagram Official With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande’s split from her ex-husband Dalton Gomez came as a shock to the fans. The controversy that followed after the pair separated took over the internet.

It appears that, just like his ex, Gomez has also found a new partner, who is none other than Maika Monroe. The actress went public with their relationship by posting about it on her Instagram. Monroe famously dated Stranger Things actor Joe Keery. Read ahead to know more about her and her ex, Keery’s relationship details.

Joe Keery and Maika Monroe’s relationship details.

As per Us Weekly, the Stranger Things star Joe Keery and Watcher actress Maika Monroe had been in a relationship since 2017. The couple first appeared together on the red carpet at the Stranger Things season premiere.

In 2018, the couple once again made a red carpet appearance together at the 24th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards. Since then, during their relationship, they walked the red carpet together multiple times.

The ex-couple also starred together in the 2018 release After Everything. Maika played the role of Mia, and Joe portrayed the role of Chris.

In 2021, during the actor’s interview with GQ magazine, he mentioned that during quarantine, he spent a lot of time with her, which was “rare.” He added, “I mean, that's one of the disadvantages of dating someone else in the industry. There are advantages as well: somebody who kind of understands what's going on with you in a pretty deep way. But yeah, I think she's like me. She doesn't take it all too seriously.”

In 2022, the couple attended the Vanity Fair Oscar afterparty, where they appeared together at the event.

In 2024, as per Us Weekly, the actor opened up about his breakup while talking with Variety. He said, “I had also gone through a big breakup, right as I was leaving Rome, so I was really isolated and focused on my work.”

Maika Monroe goes official with Dalton Gomez

The Independence Day: Resurgence actress surprised everyone by making her relationship with Dalton Gomez official by posting about it on her Instagram handle.

In the first picture, both individuals are seen sharing a wholesome kiss on a street. The in-between pictures consisted of random snaps that elevated her account's aesthetic. The last picture included her and Gomez posing together. The pair are seemingly sitting on a yacht and appear to be enjoying their cozy vibe as the light sun rays fall on them.

The actress has limited the comments on the post as of now. Many fans are eager to get more updates from Monroe or Gomez.

As the actress’s new beau’s ex goes, Ariana Grande, she is in the buzz because of her newly dropped music video starring Penn Badgley. Both the stars share a few steamy scenes in the video.

