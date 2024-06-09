‘It's A Lot': Glen Powell Says He Is Not Chasing Love But Ready To Welcome Right Person With 'Open Arms'

Glen Powell is a rising name in Hollywood as he continues to deliver cinematic wonders from Top Gun: Maverick to Anyone But You. Powell has been quite immersed in his career as he dedicatedly works on his upcoming projects. Amid such a busy work life, the actor revealed that he is not currently chasing love. However, the superstar later added that if he finds the right person then he will be more than happy to welcome her in his life.

Glen Powell talked about his single status as he discussed the possibility of having a partner in the near future. During his interview with CBS Mornings, the actor shared that his current lifestyle is pretty burdened with his work commitments, making it difficult for him to create space for a partner in his life. “This is a time where life is moving so fast that I don’t even know if I could bring someone into it … in a healthy way, even if I tried,” he shared.

To this statement of Anyone But You star the host, Gayle King, commented, “You could for the right person.” “For the right person, I think that’s right,” Powell added, making it clear that he is still open to experiencing love but is actively “not chasing love”. Further, he mentioned that he would like to be hit hard by love when he meets the right person and starts his own family, surrounded by little kids.

“If love comes and hits me in the face and knocks me over, I welcome it with open arms because that’s something I really want. You know, it’s like — even just being with my niece and nephew today, it’s like, I really want kids,” the actor remarked.

Glen Powell talked about his future soulmate

Powell reaffirmed that he really wants a family stage in his life, making him realize that there is a certain type of person he wishes to have as a partner. He shared, “I really want that phase of life. It’s not far away. And at the same time, I realize [that] it’s going to take a very specific type of person to navigate this [lifestyle]. It’s a lot.”

Adding on and talking about his busy film career, Powell revealed that working in this industry helped him “realize there’s new aspects and new complexities to this life and this job” and he doesn't wish to date a person who is not ready for these complexities.

“So to bring someone into that and to make them feel comfortable, to make them feel seen, to make them feel loved, when a lot of the elements around that can really eat at someone’s self-confidence or worth or any of that stuff… I’m not willing to have somebody sign up for that if they’re not ready for it,” the actor stated.

Powell last dated model Gigi Paris and the duo reportedly parted their ways in early 2023. As per PEOPLE, the reported reason for the duo’s breakup was linked to their long-distance relationship, and the busy schedule of Powell, which allowed little time for them to bond, eventually ending in their break up.

As Glen Powell continues to navigate his rising career in the industry, his recent candid remarks about his soulmate, explains his wish to have a long-term and stable relationship. But achieving this seems a little difficult for him at the moment as he continues to be occupied with his professional commitments. Powell will be next seen in his upcoming film, Twister, which is scheduled to be released on July 19, 2024.

