EXCLUSIVE: Gaten Matarazzo on Dustin & Steve aka Joe Keery's bromance being Stranger Things' BEST relationship

Let's admit it! If there are two characters in Stranger Things who are a unanimous favourite amongst diehard fans, it's Dustin Henderson and Steve Harrington, brought to life with charming delight by the loveable Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery. Interestingly, many would agree that the best relationship in Stranger Things is the unlikely bromance formed between Dustin and Steve in Season 2, which continues on in Stranger Things 4 Vol. 1 (and 3!), with their bickering equation intact!

In an EXCLUSIVE chat with Pinkvilla to promote Stranger Things 4, I asked Gaten Matarazzo (with Sadie Sink aka Max Mayfield and Priah Ferguson aka Erica Sinclair) what it's like being one half of Dustin and Steve's bromance, which has a popular fanbase within itself! Giving props to his partner in crime Joe Keery, Gaten gushed, "Of course. Of course. It's awesome. Working with Joe [Keery] is always incredible, and he's a dear, dear friend. And I love all the stuff we get to do." Furthermore, talking about how the bromance came out of the blue, Matrazzo continued, I think what's great is like it just kinda, oddly enough, it came naturally, I think, in a weird way."

"When we found out we were gonna be working together, it was more of a way to transition from not really having much to do, being at a dead-end plot-wise, for both of our characters and needing a reason to get to the junkyard in Season 2," the 19-year-old actor elaborated before concluding, "We needed a reason to get us to meet up with you [points at Sadie Sink aka Max Mayfield] and Caleb [McLaughlin aka Lucas Sinclair] and they had no idea how to do it. And I guess they could go together because Dustin needs a ride, and it grew from there wonderfully. And it's always been such a pleasure working with him."

Watch Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink and Priah Ferguson's EXCLUSIVE interview for Stranger Things 4 below:

Dustin and Steve FTW!

Meanwhile, July 1 is when Stranger Things 4 Vol. 2 will be dropping, containing two epic episodes. Post that, fans will be gearing up for Stranger Things 5, which marks the end of the revered series.

