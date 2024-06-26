How Many Kids Do Brooke Mueller And Charlie Sheen Have? Inside Her Family Amid Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Brooke Mueller, the actress known for movies like Witchouse and Cursed, shares two kids, twins Max and Bob Sheen, with ex-husband Charlie Sheen. Besides making headlines for a tense custody battle with the father of her children, Mueller, over the years, has made headlines for her struggle with addiction and how the habit largely affected the lives of her kids.

Here's a detailed exploration of the ups and downs of the actress's relationship with her two boys, and how her history with substance dependency got her into an interrogation chamber with authorities investigating Friends star Matthew Perry’s untimely demise in 2023.

All about Brooke Mueller’s children — Bob and Max Sheen

Brooke Mueller got married to Charlie Sheen in 2008, and the pair welcomed twins Max and Bob the following year. In November 2010, though, Sheen filed for divorce from Mueller, and in 2011, Us Weekly confirmed the couple’s divorce went through with an agreed custody agreement.

Charlie was to pay Brooke $750,000 per their prenuptial agreement and $55,000 per month for child support. The mother was granted primary custody of the twins.

In 2013, however, Bob and Max were removed from Brooke’s home by the Los Angeles Child and Family Services citing an “unsafe environment.” The children went to temporarily live with Denise Richards, Charlie Sheen’s ex-wife, while Brooke sought treatment for drug issues in rehab, per Closer.

The twins were back with their mother in December 2014. However, after Brooke’s hospitalization in Utah following an altercation at the bar, the kids were once again separated from their mother. In 2019, Brooke once again entered an inpatient trauma center, leaving the kids to stay with their grandparents.

In 2024, Charlie Sheen filed for joint physical and legal custody of Max and Bob, and The Anger Management actor was granted the emergency request with stipulations, including that he would get immediate custody of the kids in case Brooke tests positive for drugs or alcohol, according to court documents cited by Us Weekly.

The filing noted that Max and Bob were living with Charlie at the time, and Brooke had “reasonable and flexible periods” of custody and visitation.

Is Brooke Mueller involved in Matthew Perry’s untimely death? Here’s what reports insinuate

In Touch reported on Tuesday, June 25, that Brooke was questioned by cops in May as part of Matthew Perry’s death investigation. The Friends actor, for those unversed, was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home on October 28, 2023. His autopsy detailed his cause of death to be “acute effects of ketamine.”

Perry regularly received ketamine infusion therapy to treat his anxiety and depression, as determined by law enforcement. The drug residue in his body at the time of his death, however, could not be from the said therapy as the actor had last received a dose a week and a half before his passing. The half-life of ketamine is said to be 3-4 hours.

The finding led the LAPD to launch a criminal investigation with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service regarding the circumstances surrounding Perry’s death and how he got his hands on the exclusive drug. “They have basically been on the hunt for Matthew’s killer,” an insider told In Touch, adding, “She’s a celebrity in her own right.”

The tipster said that Perry and his acquaintance formed an unexpected friendship after meeting in rehab.

If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

