Who Is Matthew Perry's Ex-Maeve Quinlan? All About Actress As She Claims FRIENDS Star Was 1 Year Sober When They Met

Matthew Perry’s ex, Maeve Quinlan, has opened up about her affectionate memories of the late Friends actor, emphasizing their deep bond both romantically and platonically.

Quinlan, 59, revealed in an interview with Soap Opera Digest that she first met Perry in the hallway of their apartment building. At the time, Perry was celebrating one year of sobriety, and their connection was instant. From that moment, they became inseparable, their friendship blossoming into something special.

“He was the guy every guy wanted to hang out with, and every girl wanted to date. He was the guy next door,” she told the outlet. “He was kind of unsure of himself. He wasn’t, believe it or not, completely confident with girls, even though he dated the likes of Julia Roberts.”

Quinlan on Matthew Perry: Love, Support, and Sobriety

Quinlan highlighted the significance of the time when Matthew Perry was navigating a pivotal moment in his life, stepping away from his long-standing battle with addiction.

"When Matthew and I embarked on a romantic relationship, he was 100 percent sober and was very open about his previous struggles," Quinlan said. "That was his one fully sober year, and we were practically inseparable. One of the reasons he liked being with me was that I didn't do drugs."

Their relationship flourished against the backdrop of Perry's commitment to sobriety, and Quinlan's support played a crucial role in his journey toward health and wellness. Their bond was built on mutual respect, understanding, and a shared commitment to a healthy lifestyle.

From Romance to Friendship: A Bond Beyond Measure

Quinlan reflected on the profound gift of knowing Matthew Perry during his sober journey, describing it as the greatest blessing. Despite the end of their romantic relationship in 2003, their friendship endured and evolved into a deep, sibling-like bond.

Describing their friendship as akin to that of brother and sister, Quinlan emphasized the seamless transition from romance to friendship, highlighting the enduring strength of their connection.

However, Quinlan also shared a regret regarding Perry's memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing. She expressed remorse for not reaching out to Perry to convey her pride in his courageous act of sharing his story.

"I regret to this day that I did not call Matthew to tell him I was proud of him," Quinlan admitted. She explained that a friend had suggested reaching out to Perry upon the book's release, recognizing the bravery and vulnerability it took for him to share his truth so candidly.

Matthew Perry's Brave Journey: From Addiction to Authorship

Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing was released in 2022, shedding light on Matthew Perry's experiences both in Hollywood and in his personal life, including his battles with addiction spanning decades.

Matthew Perry revealed to PEOPLE his deliberate decision to wait until he felt secure in his sobriety before sharing his story in "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing." He expressed the importance of being in a stable place, free from the grips of addiction, in order to recount his experiences without risking a downward spiral. Perry believed his transparency could serve as a beacon of hope for others struggling with similar challenges.

Maeve Quinlan echoed Perry's sentiments, affirming that his motivation for writing the book was rooted in a desire to help others. She emphasized that Perry's intention was not self-serving; instead, it was an act of selflessness aimed at offering support and guidance to those battling addiction. Quinlan expressed her hope that Perry's candid account would resonate with readers and inspire them on their own journeys toward sobriety.

Maeve Quinlan Mourns Matthew Perry: A Heartfelt Reflection

Reflecting on Perry's death, Maeve Quinlan shared her sentiments, expressing that while it wasn't entirely unexpected, it was still difficult to comprehend. Despite not having seen each other for some time, Quinlan conveyed her deep sense of loss, emphasizing how much she misses him.

Remembering Matthew Perry: A Legacy of Struggle and Strength

Matthew Perry tragically passed away in October at the age of 54. His cause of death was determined to be a combination of acute effects of ketamine, drowning, coronary artery disease, and the effects of buprenorphine.

Leading up to his passing, Perry had reportedly remained sober for 19 months, as confirmed by the autopsy. However, it was noted that he had been undergoing ketamine therapy treatments.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.