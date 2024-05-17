Friends Is Leaving Netflix In More Countries In 2024; Find Out If Your Region Is Next

One of the most popular sitcoms ever, Friends, is among the many big sitcoms that have been leaving Netflix in recent years. With the latest boom in OTT platforms, the streaming giant has lost several big licensed shows and movies since 2020.

While the association of Friends with Netflix is a long one, it has been Warner Bros. Discovery’s own streaming service’s key selling point and intends to keep it to itself, unlike several other shows. While Friends leaving Netflix first began in the US in 2020 and since then it has slowly departed the streaming giant in several countries, it was also renewed in some in 2022. Check out below which countries are next and if yours is one of them.

What are the countries Friends already left Netflix and which are in line?

In January 2020, Friends was out of Netflix in the US followed by Canada in December 2020. Though the streaming platform holds its rights in 20 regions since 2022, it is uncertain how long it will last.

The sitcom is set to depart Netflix in Australia, France, and Belgium next on July 1 this year. These countries will be able to watch the show for the last time on June 30 which is also the same day that Max is launching in France. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

ALSO READ: Courteney Cox Gets Nostalgic As FRIENDS Finale Clocks 20 Years: ' I Don’t Know How We Were Able To Act'

In countries like the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Germany, Israel, and other Asian territories, Netflix’s exclusive rights for Friends last till December 31 of this year. Coincidentally, on December 31, Warner Bros, Discovery is set to launch Max in the UK.

Advertisement

However, Netflix’s license might change anytime and there is never a fixed date for the show to depart the streaming giant or get renewed.

About the show Friends

The timeless sitcom centers on a group of six friends– Ross, Rachel, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe– based in New York City. Aired from 1994 to 2004, the Friends humorously captures their struggles with love, career, and adulthood. What makes it one of the most-loved, most-watched, and a cultural phenomenon is its relatability, iconic catchphrases (Unagi, How you doin?, We were on a break), hilarious laughter-inducing moments, and characters.

Created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman, the show stars David Schwimmer as Ross, Courteney Cox as Monica, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel, Matt LeBlanc as Joey, and the late Matthew Perry as Chandler.

ALSO READ: Friends Ending EXPLAINED: Chandler and Monica welcome kids; How Rachel-Ross sorted their differences?