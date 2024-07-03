Matthew Perry's Personal Account Balance Was Over 1.5 Million USD At The Time Of His Death; Says Report

It has been more than eight months since we lost a legendary actor, Matthew Perry, who most of us know from the famous sitcom Friends. However, new reports suggest that the late actor had more than $1.5 million in his personal bank account at the time of his death.

Matthew Perry had over $1.5 million at the time of death

A new report has surfaced that speaks of the assets of Matthew Perry. Lisa Ferguson, who happens to be one of the trustees in Perry’s estate, recently filed an inventory and appraisal document.

The document that was obtained by PEOPLE on July 2 stated that the late actor had $1,596,914.47 in his personal bank when he passed away.

While this turns out to be a shockingly huge amount, The Whole Nine Yards actor had many other assets as well, which, as per the report, were not part of this filing.

As per another prior report, by the same publication, it was confirmed that Perry’s will indicated that most of his belongings were placed in a trust.

As per his will, which was created in 2009, he wished to leave his possessions in a trust called the Alvy Singer Living Trust. Moreover, the assets in that trust have not been disclosed yet.

As per the will, the 17 Again actor’s father and mother John Perry and Suzanne Morrison were named as trust beneficiaries. Similarly, his half-sister Caitlin Morrison and Rachel Dunn were too named among the beneficiaries in Perry’s will.

As reported by PEOPLE, the filing even showed that the late actor had more than $1 million in personal property when he died. This was in addition to the recently surfaced amount through Ferguson’s filing.

Matthew Perry passed away at 54

Matthew Perry had passed away on Saturday, October 28, 2023. He was 54 years old at the time of his death. He died at his Los Angeles home.

It was revealed in an autopsy that The Ron Clark Story actor had died due to acute effects of ketamine, as per a report by PEOPLE. Similarly, the other reasons that were listed are drowning, coronary artery disease, and buprenorphine effects.

However, they all were ruled as accidental.

