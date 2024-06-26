What Is Brooke Mueller’s Net Worth? Exploring Her Fortune Amid Matthew Perry Death Investigation

Brooke Mueller is a popular actress and media personality who has been a frequent target of tabloid magazines since her marriage and eventual divorce from actor Charlie Sheen. She has been repeatedly questioned by authorities in connection with the criminal investigation into Friends star Matthew Perry's passing away on October 28, 2023, at the age of 54

According to a source close to the publication, Mueller was not at the sober living facility she resides in when police executed a search warrant in May 2024. During the search, police and law enforcement officers confiscated an iPhone and a laptop from the actress.

After which, the actress hired legal representatives and kept tight-lipped about it. Amidst all this, let's take a moment to find out more about the popular actress and her net worth and fortune.

What is Brooke Mueller’s net worth and how does she make money?

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Brooke Mueller has an estimated net worth of $500,000. All of this has been accumulated through her acting career, which she started in a 1998 episode of the sitcom USA High, followed by roles in the 1999 film Witchouse, the 2008 comedy Strictly Sexual, and the 2021 film Super Heroes: The Movie. Apart from acting, she has also worked as a special correspondent on Extra and appeared in a documentary with Paris Hilton.

In terms of Mueller's controversial personal life, Brooke and Charlie met in 2006 and tied the knot in 2008. The pair welcomed their twin sons, Bob and Max, on March 14, 2009, while the former couple’s divorce was finalized in 2011.

What is the connection between Matthew Perry and Brooke Mueller?

Early reports of Perry's death suggested he may have drowned, while other sources indicated first responders were called for a cardiac arrest, with no drugs found at the scene.

However, Mueller and Perry reportedly became friends after meeting in rehab, an unexpected bond that has now drawn her into the investigation. Meanwhile, Mueller has had a complex history of drug addiction. Her journey to sobriety has been filled with drug-related arrests and multiple visits to rehab centers.

