‘It Was a Disaster’: Sources Reveal Friends Alum Matthew Perry’s Bedroom Was A Mess After His Death

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to death by drug overdose

Matthew Perry’s death remains a heartbreaking thought for many, especially Friends TV show fans all over the world. On October 28, 2023, Perry was found dead at his home in Los Angeles. The cause of death was eventually determined to be a ketamine overdose.

In addition to the acute effects of ketamine, buprenorphine, drowning, and coronary artery disease also contributed to the death of the Friends star. However, as per recent news reported by TMZ, Perry’s Pacific Palisades home, where he was found dead in the hot tub of his bedroom, was a complete mess.

“It was a disaster,” the source told The New York Post. “The master suite looked like someone was in the middle of a long bender. Clothes everywhere, towels on the floor, just dirty.”

“But the rest of the house was clean, really neat,” the source continued. “Like maybe the cleaning lady wasn’t allowed in those bedrooms.” According to the source, it was evident that something terrible had occurred, and there were signs that someone had attempted to cover it up.

Following his death investigation in May 2024, the Los Angeles Police Department investigated to find out how the late actor got such a high dose of ketamine As per PEOPLE, five people were arrested as a result of this investigation, which included Perry's personal assistant, two doctors and two drug dealers.

Perry’s ketamine intake was sourced with his ketamine-assisted psychotherapy for anxiety issues which turned out fatal for him. Out of these five suspects, three have already pleaded guilty in the court.

This includes Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa; drug dealer and TV director, Erik Fleming; and Dr. Mark Chavez. Jasveen Sangha, the second alleged drug dealer in the case, also popularly known as The Ketamine Queen of North Hollywood, however, has not yet pleaded guilty.

Iwamasa has been charged on the “count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death.” Similarly, Fleming has been charged on two charges: “conspiracy to distribute ketamine and the distribution of ketamine resulting in death.” Moreover, police authorities also alleged that Perry's assistant Iwamasa disposed of syringes, drugs, and other paraphernalia before calling 911.

Perry gained fame for his role as Chandler Bing on the beloved sitcom, where his impeccable comic timing, memorable silent scream, and unforgettable laugh-out-loud scenes will always hold a special place in our hearts.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is struggling with alcohol or substance abuse, please reach out to the authorities and report it. There are several helplines available for the same.

