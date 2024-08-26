How Many Kids Does Justin Baldoni Have? All We Know About It Ends With Us Star's Family

Justin Baldoni, the actor in 'It Ends with Us,' is getting crazy love from fans after the movie became a box office smasher. Married in 2013, the actor has two kids. A doting father, an amazing husband, and a caring son, Justin is truly a gem.

Though his latest release has truly broken records, this wouldn't have been possible without his family. Rising to fame with Jane: The Virgin to It Ends with Us , the actor witnessed some ups and downs, and his family has been a strong pillar for his stardom. To know more about Baldoni's family, keep scrolling to learn about his wife and kids.

Who is Justin Baldoni?

Justin Baldoni was born in Los Angeles, California, on January 24, 1984. His parents, Sharon Baldoni and Sam Baldoni adopted the Baháʼí Faith and raised Justin both in Jewish and Italian traditions.

The actor is a family person who loves spending most of his time with his family and sister, Sara. He once described a special moment with his parents as 'the most amazing thing that ever happened to him.'

The actor has been working both on and off camera since 2008 but rose to stardom with his character portrayal of Rafael Solano in CW's Jane: The Virgin. It ran from 2014 to 2019.

Is Justin Baldoni married?

Yes, It Ends With Us actor tied the knot in 2013 with Emily Fuxler (now Baldoni). The Swedish actress dated Baldoni for two years and then got married. They became parents to a beautiful daughter in 2015 and then, in 2017, brought a son into this world.

Does the Last of Us actor have kids?

Yes, the Jane: The Virgin actor is a parent to a daughter, Maiya, in 2015. Sharing an Instagram post, the actor embraced fatherhood, filled with emotions. Later, their son Maxwell was born in 2017.

Sharing his parenting experience, the actor took to his social media page and spoke about his goal of raising his kids to become ‘good humans’ while his daughter started to go to school.

Talking about his latest release, It Ends With Us, the actor plays Ryle Kincaid, a brilliant neurosurgeon. The movie, released in 2024, has broken records worldwide.

