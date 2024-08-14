It Ends With Us Director Justin Baldoni Recruits Crisis PR Manager Following Cast Conflicts

It Ends With Us director Justin Baldoni has hired a crisis PR manager, according to sources. This follows reports of conflict between the director and some members of the film’s cast, including its co-star Blake Lively.

As per People, he has recruited Melissa Nathan of The Agency Group to manage a public relations crisis. The movie is based on Colleen Hoover’s best-selling novel and premiered on August 9th this year.

Baldoni stars alongside Lively in It Ends With Us, which features a couple whose relationship turns violent. Both actors contribute additional roles behind the scenes. Baldoni’s production company, Wayfarer Studios, obtained rights for Hoover’s book way back in 2019. Lively joined them as a cast member only in January 2023. Baldoni is an executive producer, whereas Lively holds producer credit.

However, at its New York premiere on August 6th, Baldoni was photographed with his wife Emily but kept his distance from other actors, including Lively, Brandon Sklenar, Isabela Ferrer, and Jenny Slate.

Besides that, he did not take part in the introductions during the screening and was also missing from the other promotional events, such as the London premiere.

At the New York premiere, Lively shared that her husband, Ryan Reynolds, played a creative role in making the film, especially writing a key rooftop scene for the lead characters. As per E! News, she said they often work together on their respective projects, so their successes are theirs too.

Speaking to People, a source who is privy to some information revealed more than what is publicly known as Baldoni, and the other actors have personal issues with each other. Some of these include Colleen Hoover herself, who authored the book. The source said, "All is not what it seems. There is much more to this story. The principal cast and [author] Colleen Hoover will have nothing to do with him."

The movie It Ends With Us is now available in theaters worldwide.

