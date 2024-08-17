Blake Lively Remains Silent on Justin Baldoni Feud, Moving Past It Ends With Us Drama, Source Claims

Blake Lively will reportedly not address her ongoing issue with Justin Baldoni, her co-star in It Ends With Us, amidst all the rumors flying around.

Justin Baldoni, Lively’s co-star and director of the movie had no joint press or red carpet appearances which has caused speculations of a likely discordance. Us Weekly reports suggest that during filming Baldoni felt overshadowed by the A Simple Favor actress since sources claimed that she hindered the creative process on set. Additionally, it emerged through Page Six insiders that Lively had felt uneasy around him as he was described as being difficult to work with.

According to TMZ's sources, Blake has moved on and is focusing on those who have been there for her throughout this whole public debacle including other members of her cast as well as Ryan Reynolds, her husband. Despite its success at the box office, the promotional tour for the movie has been marred by speculations of a number of issues between the Gossip Girl alum and Justin Baldoni.

TMZ had earlier reported that inside sources claimed that during production Justin made comments which body shamed Blake. Moreover, she was also said to be uncomfortable with how long he kissed her in one scene. However, when asked about it in a BBC radio interview last week Blake chose instead to talk about how close she is to Taylor Swift.

According to insiders, going forward she intends never allowing any of these to take root — Justin or the disparities between them are not matters that Blake chooses to discuss publicly. Similarly, Justin has barely spoken on the topic.

Blake Lively has been facing backlash for bypassing the film’s weighty subjects during the entire press tour. She pointed out that Lily Bloom, her character is not a “victim”, or even a “survivor" in an interview. Lively’s audience has strongly criticized her for casually marketing her products instead of talking about domestic violence depicted in the Colleen Hoover adaptation movie.

