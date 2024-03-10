What Is Ryan Gosling's Net Worth In 2024? All About Actor's Hollywood Fortunes As He Prepares For Oscars

With the Oscars’ stage being set at the Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, the celebrities are ready to glam up the ceremony. Ryan Gosling, one of the names on the nominations list, is also set to perform on his movie track, I’m Just Ken. Gosling’s career in movies has been one of the greatest. From The Notebook to La La Land, the actor has proven himself worthy of the industry. With Barbie, too, the audience loved the Drive actor’s performance and applauded him. Though the movie has not won any prizes this award season, Gosling would indeed look up to the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling’s Net Worth

Gosling, hailing from Canada, has a net worth of $70 million, making him one of the richest actors in the industry. The actor earned fortunes from his movie career. The Crazy Stupid Love actor began his career with The Mickey Mouse Club, where he was not paid well. The actor worked for $185 a week.

Moving forward, Ryan entered the commercial film club with The Notebook. With no confirmation on Gosling’s fee, rumors have it that the actor was paid nearly $1 million for his role against Rachel McAdams. The Barbie actor at the time told GQ, “I felt my job was just to get work. I was trying to pay my rent and maybe get some health insurance.”

Ryan Gosling landed his breakthrough role in 2016 with La La Land. The movie was critically acclaimed around the globe, and it also got the actor an Oscar nomination. Though he could not get his hands on the Oscars, Gosling took a whopping $29 million for the film. The movie also starred Emma Stone, who won her first Academy Award. The actor made fortunes for the Oscar-nominated Barbie with $12.9 million from the movie.

Ryan Gosling’s Real Estate

While training for his Half-Nelson role, Ryan Gosling resided in a tiny Brooklyn apartment in New York City. When Gosling and his wife, Mendes, decided to leave Los Angeles, they sold their Los Feliz house for $5 million. Since 2014, they have owned a vacation property in the town of Carpinteria, Santa Barbara County, which is approximately two hours north of Los Angeles.

