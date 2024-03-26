How Old Is Christina Ricci's Daughter Cleo? Actress Says She Had 'No Bond' With Her While Filming Yellowjackets

Christina Ricci, the acclaimed actress known for her roles in film and television, recently shared some deeply personal insights into the struggles she faced while juggling her career and motherhood. In a candid discussion on the Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast, Ricci revealed the difficulties she encountered in maintaining a strong bond with her youngest child, Cleopatra, amidst her demanding work schedule during the shooting of Yellowjackets.

Christina Ricci is a mother to two children: her son Freddie from her previous marriage to James Heerdegen, and her daughter Cleopatra, affectionately called Cleo, with her current husband Mark Hampton, who turned 2 last December. However, despite her deep love for her children, Ricci found herself grappling with the consequences of her professional commitments, particularly during the filming of Yellowjackets.

Ricci candidly admitted that her work obligations, which frequently took her away from home, severely impacted her relationship with her now 2-year-old daughter, Cleo. Recalling the challenging period when she was commuting to Vancouver for the filming of Yellowjackets, Ricci expressed sorrow over the lack of bond she shared with her daughter during that time. “Last year I was commuting back and forth to Vancouver for Yellowjackets. She didn't know me. We had no bond. So that was very upsetting,” she shared during her appearance on the Let's Be Clear with Shannen Doherty podcast.

Christina Ricci acknowledged her struggles of maintaining a work-life balance

Ricci further revealed the complexities of managing her schedule to accommodate her family's needs. She expressed her children's displeasure with her frequent travels, emphasizing the strain it puts on her family dynamic. However, as a series regular on Yellowjackets, Ricci faced the unavoidable reality of being away from home for extended periods. The logistical challenges of traveling with her entire family also posed significant obstacles for Ricci. She explained that the financial burden of covering expenses for multiple individuals on work trips made it impractical to bring her children along on every journey.

She shared, “My kids do not like it when I travel. When I'm away, I try to take my son with me as much as I can. If you're a series regular, you have to pay for everything, so I can't... every time I go up and down, I can't pay for four people, four flights, you know, and the rooms that you would need and all...it's just too expensive to travel with everybody all the time… I try to get back as often as I can. I think really the thing that I learned, especially with my son, is mixing him into my work life. Why can't he come for the weekend to a convention and see what it's like?"

In navigating the complexities of motherhood and career, Ricci underscored the crucial role of having a supportive partner. While reflecting on her experiences raising her children, she highlighted the stark contrast between her previous marriage and her current relationship with her husband, Mark Hampton. Ricci recounted the challenges she faced as a new mother, particularly with her son Freddie, who never got sleep training, during her previous marriage.

“There are certain things like my son was never sleep trained because I had to go back to work when he was 2 months old,” she recalled, remarking that her ex-husband, James Heerdegen, "wouldn't help me (Ricci) at all with anything". However, with the arrival of her daughter Cleo and her supportive husband Mark Hampton by her side, Ricci found solace in their partnership.

“I went and shot Wednesday in Romania when she was 2 months old, and Mark did every single night all night long. Like I just slept and worked the next day, and it made such a huge difference. It was so much easier this time around. You know, you have to have a good supportive partner,” she stated, emphasizing the need for good partnership in parenting.

Ricci's experience serves as a testament to the importance of having a supportive and nurturing co-parenting relationship in navigating the complexities of modern parenthood, as her revelations offer a poignant glimpse into the challenges faced by many working mothers.

