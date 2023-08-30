'Put me on phone with Johnny': Christina Ricci recalls how Depp explained 'homosexuality' to her as a kid

In a recent revelation, actress Christina Ricci shared a heartwarming childhood memory that involved a candid explanation of homosexuality, from none other than, Johnny Depp. The incident took place during the filming of the 1990 romance drama Mermaids, where Ricci was co-starring with Depp's then-girlfriend Winona Ryder. In this blog post, we'll delve into the story and explore how Depp's straightforward approach to explaining a complex topic left a lasting impression on young Ricci.

Christina Ricci shares a childhood memory involving Johnny Depp

Christina Ricci, known for her roles in various films and TV shows, opened up about a touching memory from her childhood. At the age of nine, she was part of the cast for the film Mermaids, where she shared the screen with Winona Ryder and Johnny Depp. During a recent appearance on Andy Cohen's SiriusXM radio show, Ricci recounted an incident that showcased Depp's kindness and willingness to educate.

Ricci recalled a situation on set where someone was being treated unfairly due to possible homophobia. When she expressed confusion over the term, Winona Ryder found herself struggling to explain it. Recognizing the opportunity to educate and empathize, Ryder connected young Ricci with Johnny Depp. In a heartwarming gesture, Depp explained the concept to her in a very matter-of-fact manner.

Johnny Depp's simple explanation

Depp's explanation was both simple and direct. He told Ricci that homosexuality is when a man wants to have a romantic relationship with another man, or when a woman wants to have a romantic relationship with another woman. This uncomplicated yet respectful approach helped Ricci grasp the concept without any confusion. She described it as an "Ah, okay" moment that stayed with her.

A friendship beyond the set

Christina Ricci's recollection of this childhood memory speaks volumes about Johnny Depp's character. His willingness to address a complex topic in a straightforward way showcases his empathy and open-mindedness. This incident also highlights the power of clear communication, especially when discussing sensitive matters with young minds.

Following Mermaids, Christina Ricci, and Johnny Depp went on to share the screen in several other films, including Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Sleepy Hollow, and The Man Who Cried. Their professional collaboration turned into a lasting friendship, which makes this childhood memory even more special.

