How Tom Holland Received Zendaya's Father's Blessings Months Before Proposing to Dune Part Two Actress; Report

It appears that Tom Holland is taking an old-fashioned approach in his life, especially his romantic life. According to TMZ, sources close to the couple shared that the Cherry star sought Zendaya's father, Kazembe Ajamu Coleman's, blessings months before reportedly asking her to marry him.

An insider told the publication that this step was essential for Holland, as he is very traditional and believed in getting permission before proposing to Zendaya. It is said that he met the actress's father "months ago." Sources also revealed that the Euphoria star’s family loves Holland and considers him a “class act.”

It was also reported that the Devil All The Time actor had to wait months before getting down on one knee, as he waited for the perfect time to propose. According to TMZ’s report, he proposed to Zendaya “between Christmas and New Year’s.”

The publication stated that the Uncharted actor popped the question in an “intimate setting” at one of the actress's family homes in the United States. Reportedly, no family members were present at the time, and it was just the two of them. The outlet described it as a “romantic” proposal rather than something “over the top.”

When Zendaya graced the red carpet at the Golden Globes, many fans couldn’t help but notice a shiny ring on her hand, which sparked major engagement rumors. Netizens quickly took to multiple social media platforms to discuss the news. This should come as no surprise, as the pair is one of the internet’s favorite and most wholesome couples, with many fans enthusiastically supporting their relationship.

