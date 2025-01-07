Zendaya and Tom Holland Engagement Report: Everything To Know About Dune Part Two Actress' Shiny New Ring

Everyone's attention was grabbed by Zendaya’s new bling, which she flaunted on her hand during this year’s Golden Globes. As soon as she arrived, many started speculating that she and her beau, Tom Holland, were engaged.

If you’re one of those curious to know more about it, you’re in the right place! A celebrity jewelry designer, Stephanie Gottlieb of Stephanie Gottlieb Fine Jewelry in New York, broke down the details of the ring on social media, according to a Daily Mail article.

As per the report, the jewelry designer said, "The diamond ring appears to feature an antique cushion, probably five to six carats, set east-west with white gold vintage-style prongs on a yellow gold band.”

Gottlieb described the ring as giving off “cool girl” energy while still being a “classic.” She also stated that the ring suited the Dune: Part Two star perfectly.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been one of the internet’s favorite couples. Fans have shipped the lovebirds since they starred together in the Spider-Man films. Many netizens circulate edits of the actors on various social media platforms.

Regarding their alleged engagement, TMZ reportedly broke the news after Zendaya was seen slaying on the Golden Globes red carpet.

According to People magazine, a family source confirmed the engagement between the Euphoria actress and the Devil All the Time actor.

