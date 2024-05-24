On April 11, 2023, Howie Mandel invited Tom Sandoval, a controversial figure from Vanderpump Rules, to share his side of the story on Howie's podcast.

Before this, Sandoval hadn’t spoken publicly about Scandoval, the scandal involving his affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss, which his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, discovered through his photos.

Howie Mandel expressed Bravo Fans were harsh on him

Howie, who was new to Vanderpump Rules, had his daughter and co-host, Jackelyn Shultz, to help him navigate the interview. Jackelyn explained the situation to her dad using a Friends analogy, “It’s as if Chandler cheated on Monica with Rachel and Joey [who would be Sandoval’s BFF, Tom Schwartz] may have known but didn’t say anything.”

Despite this, Howie didn’t fully grasp the gravity of Sandoval’s actions and didn’t challenge him during the interview. Bravo fans were furious with Sandoval for not taking responsibility and with Howie for giving him a platform. The one redeeming moment was when Howie shaved off Sandoval’s famous mustache at the end.

Recently, when Howie later discussed the backlash with Page Six, he admitted Bravo fans were tough on him. He said "[It] blew up on me, Bravo people were really rough on me. I have nothing against [Bravo fans], but [they] have something against me because I gave [Sandoval] a platform."

The harshest critic was his daughter, Jackelyn, who was angry and even wore a hoodie referencing a viral line from Lala Kent, “Send It To Darrell". Howie revealed he had to make her take it off before Sandoval arrived.

Lala Kent invited Howie Mandel to her podcast despite criticism

While previously Lala also criticized Howie’s interview but invited him to her podcast, where he expressed, “I was happy for any opportunity to tell people how I really feel,” Mandel clarified that he didn’t support cheating. Howie found the whole Sandoval situation surprising and compared it to a major political scandal.

Despite clearing the air about Scandoval drama, Mandel gingerly complained about Kent skipping his podcast. He said, "She ghosted me, she said she was going to do mine [and] she’s never called back.”

Despite the backlash, Howie expressed that he has become a Bravo fan, watching shows like Vanderpump Rules and The Real Housewives. His podcast, Howie Mandel Does Stuff, is doing great, and he enjoys working with his daughter, who keeps him informed on pop culture and isn’t afraid to call him out.

