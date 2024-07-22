Hugh Jackman Shares Nostalgic Reunion Picture With Logan Co-Star Dafne Keen Ahead Of Deadpool & Wolverine; See Here

Now that it is clear that the onscreen father-daughter duo will be reuniting, Hugh Jackman has taken it to social media, to celebrate Dafne Keen’s return as X-23. The actress who was most speculated to appear in the upcoming Marvel movie, Deadpool & Wolverine was teased in the film’s final trailer.

Learn how she mastered the art of secrecy and who her idol was, helping to maintain it.

Hugh Jackman shares picture with Dafne Keen

Deadpool & Wolverine happens to be one of the most anticipated films releasing this year. While two of the most loved mutants are returning to screens, they also happen to be the first of many to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The studios that gave us mind-blowing entries such as Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and more is finally welcoming the mutants as leading characters.

However, the characters of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are not the only ones to be hyped up for, as the final trailer of the film revealed another huge character played by Dafne Keen. The Spanish actress starred alongside the Greatest Showman star in the 2017 movie Logan as Laura, with her alias being X-23.

She was the daughter of Jackman’s old Logan. Celebrating this return, the Real Steel actor took to his Instagram and posted a picture with Keen.

The post had a photo of both actors smiling at the camera, which seems to have been clicked around the filming of Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the next slide had a scene from the R-rated Fox Studios movie where they both can be seen fighting each other.

The caption too took the fans of Wolverine into a nostalgic mood, as the Eddie the Eagle star wrote, “Now and Then,” while tagging the His Dark Materials actress.

The character's return was celebrated by Keen as well, when she posted a picture of X-23 from the comics with a speech bubble that read, “I want them to see the Wolverine coming.”

Her caption to the post on Instagram read, "Let’s f*cking gooooo!"

Dafne Keen about keeping a secret

Sharing her words about how she was able to maintain a secret about her involvement in the movie during the interviews of The Acolyte, Dafne Keen credited Andrew Garflield’s interviews that taught her the art of secrecy, as per CBR.

Andrew Garfield, who was last seen in the MCU in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, had denied his appearance in the 2021 movie repeatedly.

Dafne Keen plays Jedi Jecki in The Acolyte. Deadpool & Wolverine will release in theaters on July 26, 2024.

