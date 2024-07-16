Can Deadpool And Wolverine Really Revive The MCU? Here's What We Think

Post Avengers: Endgame, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has hardly seen a big profit or a huge banger that fans talked about for months. The Marvel Studios was not able to gain traction, be it the storyline or the newly introduced range of superheroes. However, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine coming near, stats show that this could be a movie that will revive the fate of the MCU.

Will this film alone work as a resurrection and does it have the potential to single-handedly pull up the now shattered box office ratings of the superhero franchise? Keep on reading to learn.

The doom of MCU

Comic Book Fans, like me, have been crazy and excited to hear new news pieces about not only the MCU but also the DCEU. Back in the days when Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame were released, the hype was real as fans crowded the movie theaters, even for the early hours shows at 3 am.

However, it was undoubtedly a big task for the Marvel Studios to deliver a promising act like the aforementioned two films, in the future, when the expectations were already made so high.

Introducing the TV series segment, post Endgame, the studios did well with WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki (both seasons), and even Hawkeye. The jaws especially dropped when the first season of What If…? aired.

However, the studios began to see a series of disappointments since then. Be it TV series or movies, nothing made the audience hope more. Slowly many started thinking “Marvel is dead.”

While some fans were still hoping for a good flick, they were disappointed with the unnecessary jokes that these superhero movies carried, especially in Thor: Love and Thunder.

That right there is a demi-god, with the literal power of thunder, imagine if Love and Thunder had been a serious movie like Thor’s first installment and without children attacking towards the end of the film. The movie even wasted the talent of a potential actor as well as a character of Christian Bale’s Gorr. A similar fate that Cate Blanchett’s Hela met in Ragnarok, also making the Hulk funny.

However, phase four was still saved with entries such as Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

But then came Phase Five which started with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania. While many were eager to see the new big bad on screen, Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, the movie itself didn’t please the audience. With all of this, the actor's and writer’s strikes too had affected the studios largely.

With Guardian of the Galaxy: Vol 3 being the only big hit in phase five of Marvel, the remaining films halted the growth of the studios, adding to that the new term superhero fatigue acted as a serious downfall.

However, there are still hopes that the Marvel Cinematic Universe will have its glory days back, with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine.

Will Deadpool & Wolverine save the MCU?

There had been no hope of a promise from Marvel, for a very long time. However, since Deadpool & Wolverine brings two of the most loved superhero characters back to the screen, fans are expecting the good old days they enjoyed in movie theaters. Although the merc with a mouth brings a lot of jokes, they are not lame, instead dark and sometimes questionable.

Well, he is not alone, as Hugh Jackman will too be seen accompanying Ryan Reynolds’ antihero. Now that the movie is just weeks away, some recent projections, as reported by BBC, show that the film will have a tremendous performance at the box office, suggesting over a $160 million opening week in the US.

It is even bigger than what Inside Out 2 earned, which is currently the leading movie of 2024. The X-Men were forever missing from the MCU’s timeline, and now that Disney has acquired rights to these characters, hype is at the top.

On top of everything, they are coming up with the two most engaging on-screen characters in the history of mutants. That too, bringing back Jackman who dropped his claws in the 2017 movie Logan is already acting as a huge profit.

All of this points in the right direction. Now, the fate of the movie will only be decided after its release. However, even if it does revive the MCU, will it last long enough?

Let’s answer that as well.

Future MCU projects

Deadpool & Wolverine has the potential to drag the CBM fanatics to the big screen. However, there are still a lot of big guns coming our way.

Recently, we all watched the teaser of Anthony Mackie’s Captain America: Brave New World. The clip not only had us re-introduced to a new Captain America but even to a world-breaking character of Red Hulk. Moreover, the character in discussion here will be portrayed by none other than the legendary, Harrison Ford.

This does make everyone even more hyped up, as the teaser seemingly even brings back the body of the Celestial Tiamut from the Eternals.

With that, Thunderbolts will too hit the big screens soon. This brings back Florence Pugh on screen as Black Widow, along with Sebastian Stan’s Bucky Barns, Wyatt Russell as John Walker aka US Agent, and more potential characters.

Hold on! There is more to talk about. We have already been introduced to the animated series of X-Men, however, the live-action project is still awaited. But….we know the date of the first superhero family of the MCU, The Fantastic Four, which is July 25, 2025.

The film brings along a fantastic cast that includes, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards aka Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Susan Storm aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm aka Human Torch as well as Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm aka the Thing.

The movie has even announced its Silver Surfer, who will be a lady this time, played by Julia Garner. The planet devourer entity, Galactus on the other hand will be essayed by Ralph Ineson.

Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled for a theatrical release on July 26, 2024. Grab onto those popcorn buckets and be ready to witness a potential resurrection of the colossal movie franchise by The Marvel Jesus.

