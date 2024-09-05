'I Always Wanted To Be A Dad': Michael Keaton Says Choosing His Family Over Big Movie Roles Was 'The Correct Choice’

Michele Keaton passed on several movie roles that became massive hits but looking back the Beetlejuice actor has no regrets. Keaton, who slowed down his professional life to be a family man, reflected on his decision with nothing but happiness. Speaking to PEOPLE, he joked that he “could have made a lot more money” if he hadn’t passed certain big roles and claimed that he earned the nickname Dr. No for turning down parts.

Without explicitly mentioning the titles he turned down, Keaton mentioned that he made that choice to spend more time with his son Sean Douglas, now 41, and more recently, his grandkids, River, 7, and Maggie, 5. “You look back, and you go, ‘Zero regret. Zero, zero,’” he admitted.

Keaton confessed that he never had a moment of doubt even when the films turned out to be good. “The choice was always the correct choice. I always wanted to be a dad,” he added. The Batman actor decided to spend time with his son Sean when he was a kid because “that's only going to happen one time.” Movies come and go but his son was “only going to be a kid for a little bit” so choosing him over professional commitments was a “no brainer” for the actor.

Despite turning down roles, Keaton delivered several massive hits— from the 1989 Batman to Beetlejuice —and created a remarkable filmography.

Advertisement

Keaton and his then-wife, actress Caroline McWilliams welcomed Sean 1983. The actor revealed that both he and McWilliams—who passed away in 2010 from cancer, a decade after the couple’s split—tried to keep their son grounded but didn’t need to put too much effort.

“I will take credit for being a good father. I will give his mom enormous credit for being a tremendous mom. Great, great, great mom,” he told the outlet. “And that's why he's a good kid.”

However, the actor mentioned that his son has an inherent goodness that defines his identity. Parenting may have played a role, but according to Keaton some people “have something” in them that makes them a good person. “It's him. I think there's something in some people that's just in them,” he said. “So, the rest of the credit I give to him. He just is built a certain way, always was. Sweet guy, thoughtful,” the actor added.

Advertisement

Keaton’s upcoming film Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to release in theaters on September 6.