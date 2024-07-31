‘I Am A Fighter...’: Top Chef Alum Shirley Chung Reveals Her Stage 4 Tongue Cancer Diagnosis On Social Media

Shirley Chung, who famously appeared on Top Chef has been diagnosed with Stage 4 tongue cancer. The chef announced it via posting about the same on her social media handle with an emotional and lengthy caption. Check it out ahead.

Shirley Chung reveals about her tongue cancer diagnosis

The Top Chef star took to her Instagram account on July 26 and shared that her diagnosis occurred after experiencing a series of dental problems since December. At first, they thought that her dental problems occurred due to her grinding of the teeth.

In the caption, she wrote, “The end of May, ulcers erupted in my mouth and my oral surgeon discovered a hidden tumor under my tongue.” She further added, “A few days later, I was diagnosed, with stage 4 tongue cancer, as cancer cells also spread into my lymph nodes. I was very calm when doctors delivered the news.”

Chung went on to explain that because of being a chef, she has always managed to “thrive under pressure.” She shared that she was extremely focused on wrapping up all the scans and tests as soon as possible so she could start on the treatment plans.

The Top Chef star revealed that she broke down before oncologist Dr. Allen while discussing her treatment plan. She wrote, “I broke down, crying, trying to put thoughts together and ask questions but physically couldn’t, all I heard was ‘option 1, surgery, 100% removal of your tongue.’”

The chef and her husband asked if they can keep the tongue and about the survival rates. Doctors told the couple about the “unicorn” case as they were able to “cure” the patient, who was also a chef, through chemotherapy and radiation.

Chung continued in the caption, “Higher survival rate, or keep my tongue? I chose to keep my tongue, I am a fighter, I am a chef, I can be that unicorn too.”

The chef went on to update her followers about her chemotherapy and about sharing this news with her inner circle. She added, “I have a tough long road to recovery in front of me. Your love and support will carry me through. Cheer me on, Shirley Chung 2.0 will be reborn in 2025!”

More about the post

The chef’s post is emotional yet it successfully reflects on the ray of hope Chung is holding on to. Her pictures and the video are a pure testament to the same. This may have also served as an inspiration to people who are going through the same thing.

Many celebrity figures from the culinary world have commented on her post along with her followers. Next Level Chef judge Richard Blaise commented, “You are inspiring and strong.”

Many of her followers appreciated the candidness that she expressed in her caption and the video she shared in the post. The fans also shared their love and prayers for the chef for her recovery from the illness.

