Ice Spice Claims She Was Confused With Taylor Swift At Superbowl Game; Here’s What Rapper Says

Ice Spice recalled her time at the Super Bowl game, which she attended with her friend and the pop icon, Taylor Swift. The singer revealed that she was confused over the game happening on the field, and just waited until Swift screamed and cheered for the teams. The singer duo made an appearance at the game in February, and on The Tonight Show, the Grammy nominee claimed that she had no idea what was going on in the game at the time.

In conversation with Jimmy Fallon, the host asked the Deli rapper if she was fond of the game and had known anything about it. However, the singer claimed that, while she understood a bit about football back then, she has forgotten it all now.

What did Ice Spice say about attending the Super Bowl game?

While answering the question of if she knew what was going on at the Super Bowl game, Ice Spice claimed, "I was incredibly confused. I'm still confused.” She further added, "You know, that day I had a sense of knowing. But it just went away. I honestly would just wait until Taylor cheered.”

In an earlier interview with the Rolling Stones, Ice Spice talked about her bonding with the Midnights singer. Scrapping off the rumors of having a feud with the pop star, the rapper claimed, "Why would she not want to be my friend? Taylor f---s with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well."

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ice Spice Hits Back At Audience For Booing Karma Song With Taylor Swift During Rolling Loud Europe Festival

Ice Spice’s bond of friendship with Taylor Swift

"I love when I meet a new artist who takes a keen interest in not just the music but the music industry and how it works," Taylor Swiift said in a Rolling Stones article. She further added, “I’ve seen how our industry tries to convince artists that they’re better off just being creative and making music and letting the labels and the management do the rest."

"Seeing Ice lean into the strategic, financial, and business aspects of her career is really exciting for me. The more artists learn about the inner workings of the music industry, the more power they can have in their creative world,” concluded Swift.

ALSO READ: Is Ice Spice and Taylor Swift's Friendship Due To Clout? Singer BLASTS 'Rude' Doubters: 'Why Would She Not...'