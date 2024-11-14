'I Can't Imagine Where...' John Krasinski Reveals Why He ‘Never’ Reads Social Media Comments

John Krasinski has a social media presence but never dares to read the comments because of an incident that happened years ago. This year’s Sexiest Man Alive spoke to PEOPLE, navigating life in the public eye, more so because of social media, and recalled an incident from his “Office” days.

"I remember on The Office, the computers we had [at our desks] were live, and that was the early days of like Myspace and IMDb chat rooms and stuff," he told the outlet. His costar Jenna Fischer, who played his on-screen love interest Pam, was super into this kind of stuff. She would come to the cast and share viewers’ reviews like “they loved it and blah blah, blah. And so we'd all jump on," Krasinsky recalled.

However, during his first foray into the rabbit hole, the IF creator was surprised by what people wrote. "It was like, 'Oh dear Lord.' And I've never gone back. I've never gone back," he admitted. “Truly, that scared the absolute hell out of me, those chat rooms in the early days. So I can't imagine where it's gone since."

After earning recognition for playing the geeky and lovable Jim Halpert, Krasinski's fame only doubled nine years later when he wrote, directed, and starred in the 2018 thriller A Quiet Place alongside his wife, Emily Blunt. After the film’s massive success, the actor spawned two follow-up films, A Quiet Place II in 2020 and A Quiet Place: Day One in 2024.

Advertisement

He got ripped to film Michael Bay’s war adventure 13 Hours and maintained his physique while filming four seasons of Prime Video’s hit series Jack Ryan. Speaking to the outlet, the Free Guy actor recalled the first time he realized he was famous. “It must have been season two [of The Office] because iPods had come out, and I had no idea what an iPod was,” he said.

While walking on the NYC streets, he was approached by a guy who showed him his iPod screen and said, 'Look, you're on my iPod.' Although he couldn’t really see the tiny screen, he saw a figure who looked like him. Krasinsky quipped, “I thought, 'I don't know if that's fame or if that person's going to kill me, but either way, that person knows me and that's a stranger.'” But either way, a stranger knowing him was a huge deal.