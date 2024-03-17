'I Can’t Wait': Chevy Chase Announces His Daughter Emily's Pregnancy; Shares He Is Going To Be Grandad

Comedian and actor Chevy Chase, who has starred in movies such as National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, is looking forward to becoming a grandfather. The 80-year-old celebrity announced on Saturday that his daughter Emily Chase, 36, is expecting a child with her partner, Alex Baglieri, on Instagram. Chase mentioned he was excited and said he “can't wait”.

Christmas Vacation star Chevy Chase revealed in an Instagram post on Saturday that his daughter Emily Chase is expecting a child.

“I can't wait to be a Grandad!” the comedy star wrote, alongside a photo of himself, his daughter, 36, and her partner, Alex Baglieri. He continued, “Congrats to my daughter @em_chases and @alex.baglieri (red heart emoji).”

Fans were eager to share their excitement, and several of them showered well wishes in the comments section too.

“Congratulations!! Best grandpa ever!!!!” one commenter wrote underneath the photo.

“I vote for Rusty if it’s a boy,” another joked, referencing Chevy’s fictional son in the National Lampoon movie franchise.

Meanwhile, Chevy got married to Jayni Chase, following nearly two years of relationship in June 1982. Over the years, the couple has become parents to three daughters Cydney, Caley, and Emily.

Emily Chase is expecting her first child with husband Alex Baglieri

Emily Chase, who hasn't revealed the pregnancy news yet, did upload a picture of herself, her sisters, and her parents grinning heartily on Instagram, only last week.

In an interview with Bedford & New Canaan Magazine prior this month, Chevy, his wife, and all three of their girls discussed parenthood and the value of family.

“We were married in 1982 at our house in Pacific Palisades,” Jayni told the magazine as the pair shared photos of their Bedford, Conn., home. She added, “Chevy was absolutely smitten with each of our daughters, and he’s been a super loving and devoted father.”

“Chevy and I have had an amazing 44 years,” she continued, further adding, “We’ve had lots of extraordinary friends and we’ve met a lot of high-profile people, but it’s our three fabulous daughters that matter most to us. And, hopefully, we’ve had a positive impact on the community and the world around us.”

“My dad is the funniest and most generous and loving person I know,” Emily told the magazine. “He has a huge heart and everything he does is for us, his daughters, and our mom — who he has been completely infatuated with since 1980. We truly couldn’t ask for a better dad,” she added.

Therefore, the Foul Play actor is excited to become a grandfather with anticipation, while the couple Alex and Emily are expecting their first child. Fans rejoice over the iconic comedian's growing family.





