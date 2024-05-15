All To Know About Vivienne Jolie-Pitt; Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt's Youngest Daughter

Hollywood icons Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are proud parents to six of their children and Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt is the youngest of them all. She is now 15 and has begun to follow her parents’ footsteps, well almost.

Despite making several red-carpet appearances at award shows and premieres, she has rarely been in the public eye. Recently, she made a rare television appearance when she accompanied her mother to celebrate the Tony-nominated Broadway The Outsiders’ on Today on Monday (May 13). From appearing in front of the camera at a very young age to becoming the family’s “theater head” and assisting behind the camera, here’s everything you need to know about Vivienne.

Who Is Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt?

The 48-year-old humanitarian became a mother for the first time when she adopted Maddox Chivan, now a 22-year-old actor, in 2022 from an orphanage in Cambodia. Three years later, Jolie adopted Ethiopia-born Zahara Marley, now 19, and Pitt soon adopted both of Jolie’s children and also decided to expand their family. In 2006, Shiloh Nouvel, now 17, was born and soon the couple adopted Pax Thien, now a 20-year-old actor, from Vietnam. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Later, in 2008, they welcomed twin babies Knox Léon and Vivienne Marcheline, now 15 years old. They were born in Nice, France. Vivienne, weighing 5.3lbs, was born a few minutes after Knox.

Vivienne was named after Jolie’s mother. Jolie’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, died of cancer only a year before Vivienne’s birth, following which the actor decided to pay tribute to her with Vivienne’s middle name. Jolie told People earlier, “Viv reminds me of my mother in that she isn’t focused on being the center of attention but in being a support to other creatives. She’s very thoughtful and serious about theatre and working hard to best understand how to contribute.”

Advertisement

Vivienne is the “biggest theater head” of the family, as per Angelina Jolie

Besides appearing with her mother on red carpets and premieres, she also worked with her mother, in both acting and production. A toddler Vivienne appeared alongside her mother in the 2014 Disney fantasy film Maleficent as the young Aurora.

Jolie said in an interview with Entertainment Weekly that other children aged three or four were too scared of her outfit, horns, eyes, and claws to act with her leaving Vivienne as the only option. “... the other three- and four-year-old [performers] wouldn’t come near me. It had to be a child that liked me and wasn’t afraid of my horns and my eyes and my claws. So it had to be Viv.” She added, “When we did it together, we had a good time. I was actually shocked that she was doing so well she went back and hit her mark! It's frightening,” said Jolie.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie And Her Daughter Vivienne Shine At The Outsiders Broadway Premiere Red Carpet; See PICS

Cut to 2023, Jolie announced that she would be producing a Broadway adaptation of The Outsiders, the 1983 coming-of-age film directed by Francis Ford Coppola, inspired by S. E. Hinton’s novel of the same name. Vivienne was the one who inspired Jolie to watch the musical and was determined to help her mother produce the film as well. “She saw an early workshop a few times and then invited me to it,” Jolie told People. She assisted her mother voluntarily and soon developed a strong enthusiasm for the work.

Regarding Vivienne’s work, Jolie said, "Viv is a young artist who focuses her efforts on her support of others. She has been there to assist in any way she can and has learned so much from Justin Levine (score and co-book writer) and the whole creative team." She continued that Vivienne took her job “very, very seriously.”

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie Accused of Keeping Children Away From Brad Pitt Amid Legal Battle; Deets Here