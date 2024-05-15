Agatha All Along To Be Final Title For Marvel's WandaVision Spinoff Series At Disney; Check Release Date HERE

The WandaVision spinoff series, also known as the Agatha series, underwent multiple title changes over the years, including Agatha: House of Harkness, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, and Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe. However, none of these titles were chosen as the final one at Disney’s 2024 Upfront Presentation in New York on Tuesday, May 14. Instead, a new title, Agatha All Along, was revealed along with the premiere date of the first two episodes.

The series, which also stars Aubrey Plaza, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, and Debra Jo Rupp among others, is set to debut with the said two episodes on September 18.

What to Expect from Agatha All Along: Meet the Series Creators

The series picks up right after the events of WandaVision, in which Agatha Harkness (Hahn) was stripped off of her powers, thanks to Scarlet Witch, aka Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen).

The series will see Agatha assemble some unlikely allies as she seeks to regain her powers.

The Marvel Studios offering hails from Jac Schaeffer, who served as the head writer and EP for WandaVision. Schaeffer returns in the same capacity for Agatha All Along, with Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Mary Livanos, and Brad Winderbaum serving as his fellow executive producers.

WandaVision, the first live-action MCU show on Disney+, scored 23 Emmy nominations for its debut run, including a Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series nod for Hahn.

Moreover, one of the show’s wins came in the Best Original Music and Lyrics category for the song Agatha All Along, the one which the upcoming Agatha iteration derives its name from. The track was used in WandaVision to reveal the complexities of Hahn’s character.

Did Disney Reveal the Release Window for Other Anticipated Shows? Find Out Here

Disney’s Upfront presentation to the advertisers in New York on May 14 also included release dates for some of its other anticipated shows, including Daredevil: Born Again and Ironheart.

The Daredevil series, which faced challenges pushing its release beyond the 2024 Disney window, is now expected to launch on Disney+ in March 2025.

Similarly, Disney announced that Ironheart, the spinoff series from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, will also debut next year.