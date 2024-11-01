‘I Don’t Get It’: Shailene Woodley Admits She ‘Didn’t Know’ Who Molly Ringwald Was On Secret Life Of The American Teenager

Shailene Woodley had an interesting revelation about her time on The Secret Life of the American Teenager: she didn’t know who her on-screen mother, Molly Ringwald, was when they first worked together.

During a recent interview for Vanity Fair’s Scene Selection, Woodley opened up about her lack of knowledge regarding Ringwald’s iconic status in the entertainment world.

Woodley, who starred as Amy Juergens on the ABC Family drama from 2008 to 2013, confessed that she had no idea Ringwald was an ‘80s teen icon. “I didn’t know who Molly Ringwald was,” Woodley stated. She said that at age 15, she hadn’t grown up with much exposure to television or classic ‘80s movies. “I was 15, didn’t grow up with a TV,” she said.

Even when her parents’ friends were excited over her working with Ringwald, Woodley didn’t understand what the fuss was about. “Every one of my parents’ friends was like, ‘You’re working with Molly Ringwald!’ And I was like, ‘What is her… Why? I don’t get it,’” Woodley shared.

She mentioned never having watched The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, or any of Ringwald’s famous films directed by John Hughes, which had cemented her as a pop culture icon.

Interestingly, Woodley believes her initial unfamiliarity with Ringwald actually helped their working relationship. “I got to know her as just this, like, beautiful older sister motherly figure to me,” Woodley stated.

Without being influenced by Ringwald’s past fame, she could form a genuine bond with her co-star. Woodley described Ringwald as someone who was really protective of honoring her as a young actress, ensuring that Woodley could retain her authenticity as a teenager.

“Molly protected me in that way, and I’m so thankful for that,” Woodley said. She shared the pressures that come with growing up in Hollywood and praised Ringwald for making sure she didn’t feel rushed into adulthood. The Divergent star acknowledged how Ringwald’s support helped her navigate the entertainment industry during her teenage years.

Woodley also reflected on the broader lessons she learned while working on The Secret Life of the American Teenager, which was her first major TV role.

Starring in the series taught her about storytelling and the kind of messages she wanted to share with the world. “I learned a lot,” Woodley said. She gained insights into what types of narratives she felt comfortable promoting and what she preferred to avoid.

Molly Ringwald was already a well-known actress by the time The Secret Life of the American Teenager premiered. In the 1980s, she rose to fame through her roles in John Hughes classics like The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles, and Pretty in Pink. Her portrayal of teenagers dealing with relatable struggles made her a cultural symbol for an entire generation.

