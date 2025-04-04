Perusu OTT release date: When and where to watch Vaibhav starrer Tamil comedy drama online

Perusu is a Tamil comedy drama that premiered in theaters on March 14, 2025. Directed by Ilango Ram, the film received mixed reviews, with some viewers of the opinion that the remake of Ilango's 2023 Sri Lankan Sinhalese film Tentigo failed to stand out. However, there is good news for those who have been waiting for its OTT release, as the film is set to make its digital debut soon.

When and where to watch Perusu

Perusu is going to stream on Netflix from April 11. Announcing on X, the streaming giant wrote, "Oru saavu la ivlo alapparai ah pathrukeengala? Watch Perusu on Netflix, out 11 April in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam." Meanwhile, an update on its Hindi release is still awaited.

Official trailer and plot of Perusu

The story follows the lives of Saamikannu (Sunil) and Durai (Vaibhav), sons of the highly respected Perusu in their village. Perusu, a man known for his commanding presence, suddenly passes away, leaving the family in shock. However, his death brings an unforeseen and bizarre dilemma that throws them into chaos. This unexpected situation forces the family to unite and find a solution as they struggle to give Perusu a dignified farewell.

As tensions rise, Saamikannu and Durai must navigate family conflicts and societal pressures while trying to resolve the issue at hand. Each attempt to handle the situation leads to a series of comedic and emotional moments. Will they manage to overcome the obstacles and ensure Perusu’s final rites are performed with due respect? The film unfolds around this gripping yet humorous conflict and it forms the crux of the story.

Cast and crew of Perusu

Perusu is directed by Ilango Ram, with the screenplay written by him and Balaji Jayaraman. It is produced by Kaarthekeyen Santhanam, Harman Baweja, and Hiranya Perera.

Vaibhav and Sunil Reddy play the lead roles as brothers Duraikannu (Durai) and Saamikannu (Saami). Niharika NM plays Shanti, while Chandini Tamilarasan portrays Thulasi. Deepa Shankar takes on the role of their aunt, and Nakkalites Dhanam plays their mother.

The supporting cast includes Redin Kingsley as an auto driver, Bala Saravanan as Durai’s friend Anil, Karunakaran as a freezer box shop owner, VTV Ganesh as a doctor, and Munishkanth as their uncle. Gajaraj appears as a VAO and family friend, with Swaminathan also featuring in the film.

