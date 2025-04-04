Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Anita Raj calls it ‘truly heartbreaking’ news; offers condolences to late actor's family

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

The entire nation and Bollywood are mourning the loss of legendary actor Manoj Kumar. While several celebrities, including Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Akshay Kumar, and more, expressed their grief on social media, veteran actor Anita Raj got in touch with Pinkvilla and reacted to the unfortunate news.

Advertisement

While speaking exclusively with us, Anita Raj stated, "It's truly heartbreaking to hear about the passing of Manoj Kumar Ji. I had the honor and privilege of working with such a legendary filmmaker. His remarkable contributions to cinema will forever be cherished and remembered."

"May God grant his family the strength and courage to bear this immense loss. Om Shanti," she further added.

Notably, Anita Raj and Manoj Kumar shared screen space in the 1989-released film, Clerk. Led by Kumar, the film was also written, directed, and produced by him. It also featured Rekha, Mohammad Ali, Prem Chopra, Shashi Kapoor, and more in key roles.

In addition to this, veteran actress Aruna Irani also shared fond memories of working with the late legendary actor with Pinkvilla. Speaking with us, she called him a great actor, director, and producer. She went on to remember working on a full-fledged colored film, Upkar, that was released in 1967.

Advertisement

Irani also highlighted that she worked with the late actor in most of his films. The actress also got emotional about Kumar’s contribution to the industry and prayed for him.

On the other hand, apart from Bollywood celebrities, PM Narendra Modi also shared a special note with throwback pictures, grieving the loss of the departed soul.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji's works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti," PM Modi wrote.

As per news agency ANI, Manoj Kumar passed away at the age of 87 at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital this morning, April 4. His last rites will be performed tomorrow, i.e., April 5, 2025.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Manoj Kumar Passes Away: Kareena Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Aamir Khan, and more mourn the 'biggest asset' of the fraternity