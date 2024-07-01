The Secret Life Of American Teenager: Where Is The Cast Now; Find Out

The Secret Life of the American Teenager is a well-known teen drama, created by Brenda Hampton. It aired from July 1, 2008, to June 3, 2013, on ABC, and followed the journey of fifteen-year-old Amy Juergens, played by Shailene Woodley. The drama, spanning 5 seasons, shows the hardships and transformation of Amy as she realizes being pregnant after having sex at band camp.

After the conclusion of their series, the star cast surely split up and followed their individual pursuits. However, they did reunite in October 2020 over a virtual meet, making fans realize that their teen stars have surely grown up. Here’s all you need to know about the current lives of The Secret Life of the American Teenager Starcast.

Shailene Woodley

Shailene Woodley, 32, played the titular role of Amy Juergens in the series. Woodley was already an experienced actor before The Secret Life of the American Teenager. After the conclusion of the series, she went ahead and became a part of other renowned series like Big Little Lies, and Three Women. She also starred in multiple films like The Divergent franchise, The Fault in Our Stars, Adrift, and many more.

For her personal life, Woodley confirmed dating Australian-Fijian rugby union player Ben Volavola in 2018, however their relationship reportedly ended in April 2020. After that Woodley dated NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers in 2020 and eventually got engaged with him. But sadly this relationship also couldn’t last longer as the duo called off their engagement in February 2022.

Ken Baumann

Ken Baumann, 34, played the role of Ben Boykewich in the teen drama. Unlike others on the list, Ken didn’t have an active career after the conclusion of The Secret Life of the American Teenager. However, he went ahead and became a renowned writer with five published books under his name. He is married to American actress, Aviva Farber, with whom he tied knots on June 16, 2012.

Greg Finley

Greg Finley, 39, played the role of Jack Pappas in the series. After parting ways with ABC drama, Finely went ahead and starred in projects like Star-Crossed, The Flash, iZombie, The Witch Files and more.

Daren Kangsoff

Daren Kangsoff, 36, portrayed the character of Ricky Underwood in the series. His time in The Secret Life of the American Teenager made him quite famous among teens. After his departure, he became a part of multiple hit projects like Ouija, S.W.A.T., The Village, and much more. His recent appearance was captured in Devotion where he played the role of Bill Koenig.

Francia Raisa

Francia Raisa, 35, played the role of Adrian Lee during her time in the ABC series. Since her departure from the teen drama, she landed major roles in Grown-ish, How I Met Your Father, Christmas Bounty, and Beyond Paradise, among many more. Raisa made headlines in 2017 after she donated one of her kidneys to global star, Selena Gomez. She further became a topic of netizens’ talk after the news of her deteriorating relationship with Gomez trended online.

Megan Park

Following her time on The Secret Life of the American Teenager as Grace Bowman, Megan Park, 37, found solace behind the cameras. She made her feature directorial debut with The Fallout. She also directed music videos for singers like Billie Eilish, Alina Baraz, and many more. Park also made her on-screen appearances through projects like Central Intelligence, Dog Days, Imposters, etc.

Park married her longtime beau, American actor and singer Tyler Hilton on October 10, 2015. The couple welcomed their daughter, Winnie, in December 2019.

