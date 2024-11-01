Kim Kardashian Is Out To Win Halloween Costume Game For Sure As She Turns Into Albino Alligator To Celebrate Spooky Festival; See Here

Kim Kardashian stunned everyone with her look for Halloween 2024. She dropped the pictures of the same on her social media platforms, and now we are sure that the icon stepped out to win the Halloween costume game.

The diva donned an albino alligator look for this year's spooky fest. “Albino Alligator,” Kardashian captioned the set of uploads on the October 31 post. While tagging Alexis Stone, who happens to be the artist behind all the details of the skin she wore, the star was seen in a tight costume, having a scaly look.

In the carousel of her Halloween photos, Kim Kardashian shared a couple of professional shots as she posed as the strong and lethal animal standing on two feet, with a really intriguing background. The most interesting thing in her costume was her head, which was intricately molded to give a more realistic feel.

With all of these photos having a creepy swamp look, perfect for Halloween, Kim even shared a few behind-the-scenes clips.

Here the media personality gave her fans a look at the entire process of making her costume. From the drawing board to letting her fans see how her makeup was applied, Kardashian had documented all of her process.

In these clips, she was even seen flaunting her green contact lenses. In the last picture, as seen in this series of carousels, the SKIMS founder shared a picture of hyper-realistic albino alligator props.

Kim Kardashian is widely known for her love for Halloween and the way she gives out a new and stunning look every year. Last year, the star had donned several different Halloween costumes, sharing her picture on Instagram.

She was seen as Alicia Silverstone’s Cher Horowitz from the 1995 film Clueless, along with Santánico Pandemonium, which happens to be Salma Hayek's iconic character from Quentin Tarantino's action-horror movie, 1996’s From Dusk Till Dawn.

