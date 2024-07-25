'I Feel Like I'm Good': Larsa Pippen CONFIRMS Her Relationship With Boyfriend Marcus Jordan 'Is Off' Again

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan are no longer a thing!

After years of on-and-off relationship, the reality star confirmed her relationship with Marcus in a recent interview. The pair had a tumultuous relationship amidst criticism from Marcus's father, Michael Jordan, which was “traumatizing” for Pippen.

Larsa Pippen confirms her relationship status

On July 24, Pippen sat with Entertainment Tonight and confirmed that she was no longer with the reality star of Peacock’s The Traitors. “I think it's off. I mean, it's off. It is off," Pippen, 50, said. “I feel like I'm good. I'm good.”

The Real Housewives of Miami star started her whirlwind romance with Marcus in 2023. The couple soon went public with their romance, making multiple red-carpet appearances and posting sweet social media posts.

In February 2024, the duo sparked breakup rumors after unfollowing each other on Instagram—later, a source confirmed their split. "They have decided to take some time apart to reevaluate their relationship," the insider source confirmed. "This has nothing to do with any family input but solely for their personal growth."

However, the couple reconciled their relationship in April and were spotted holding hands amid their breakup. A source told People that they were "figuring things out." Turns out, their romance fizzled out yet again!

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s tumultuous relationship

The reality star couple had many roadblocks in their relationship! Marcus’s father, Michael Jordan, did not approve of the couple, creating a public sensation. In an interview, when the former NBA player was asked whether Pippen and Marcus had his blessings, he responded negatively.

Pippen has openly admitted her feelings about her partner’s father’s disapproval and how it affected their relationship. On Marcus’s Separation Anxiety podcast, the reality star admitted feeling “embarrassed’ and “traumatized” by Michael’s comments.

Meanwhile, Marcus took his father’s words with a grain of salt, saying he was being playful. “I know my dad. Part of our DNA is to talk s—t. He’s being playful. He’s laughing. He’s a little lit. I didn’t put too much weight into it,” he added.