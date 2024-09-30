‘I Feel More Joyful’: Andrew Garfield On Returning To Big Screens With We Live In Time After A Hiatus

Andrew Garfield who took a break from acting to enjoy some leisure time is set to make his grand return to big screens with his highly anticipated romantic drama We Live in Time opposite Florence Pugh. The Tick Tick Boom actor opened up about the rewards of his comeback.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Garfield admitted that he feels "looser, less precious, and more joyful.”

The Oscar nominee was surfing and feating around the Spanish coastal town over the last week and spent time with his old high school friends. “I’ve been a proper tourist,” he added. Penned by Nick Payne and directed by John Crowley, We Live in Time is a decade-spanning romantic drama, revolving around Almut (Pugh) and Tobias (Garfield).

In this deeply moving and emotional tale, the protagonists navigate life amidst the former’s cancer diagnosis while raising their young daughter. When the project was first pitched to the Amazing Spiderman actor, he was elated with the thought of reuniting with director Crowley since their 2007 project Boy A. However, it was Payne whose association with the film excited the actor.

“I love his writing. I think he writes so sensitively and full of humor and heart, an amazing balance of things,” he said. “ I think it’s a hard needle to thread.” That’s exactly why the script of We Live in Time tugged the strings of his heart. “Oh yeah, this could really be something quite beautiful,” Garfield thought.

He also explained how Pugh’s association with the film played a huge role in generating the final product because she was “just very inherently right” to play Almut. That’s because the Dune actress was able to bring a certain depth, rawness, and a touch of lightness to the character which she needed.

“So it was all of those things, which kind of annoyingly brought me out of my sabbatical,” Garfield quipped. However, he later realized that the film somehow became part of the sabbatical. He noted that the timing of the script landing on his doorstep couldn’t have been better because he was in a similar emotional state.

So this was just a wonderfully timed thing where I read the script and was like, "Oh, this is the inside of my heart right now," he added. We Live in Time which premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September will head to theatrical release on January 1, 2025, in the UK.