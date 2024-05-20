'Best We Could Have Ever Hoped': Demi Moore Reacts To The Substance Getting 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Cannes Film Festival

The legendary actress Demi Moore’s foray into her new film, The Substance, starring Dennis Quaid and Margeret Qualley, has become the talk of the media as it premiered during this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

As per Variety, the movie is not made for faint-hearted people. The film received the longest-standing ovation of 11 minutes at the festival. Read ahead to know what the Mortal Thoughts actress had to say about The Substance’s standing ovation.

Demi Moore on the Substance standing ovation

During the press conference of the movie, Moore expressed, “If you could wave a magic wand,” she continued, “this is the best we could have ever hoped for.”

She added that they had a French director and an English production of an American movie; it felt like a “beautiful triangle” coming together.

She continued, “I don't know if it will ever get better than what we experienced last night.” To which Quiad, who was also in attendance, nodded.

The film is directed by Coralie Fargeat, also known for The Sandman, Revenge, and Reality+.

More on The Substance

According to Variety, the movie is about a once-great actress played by Moore, whose “certain age has relegated her to a Jane Fonda-style fitness show.”

After the actress is fired, she is presented with a trial of medical treatment. Through its cell replicating process, it promises a younger and better version of her.

After going ahead with it, Moore finds herself on her bathroom floor in a “spine split open like a Christmas ham” position. This is when her new version, portrayed by Qualley, comes out of her back.

The two versions are allowed to co-exist but under the condition that they must trade one week in one body and another week in the other.

According to the outlet, the film is filled with metaphors about the “women in Hollywood, the cruelty of age, and the repercussions of self-hatred.”

The outlet’s article stated that the people at Cannes were, “delighted to gobble it up — even some of the serious, cringey, hide-behind-your-hands horror. Covered in blood, ripped-out teeth, peeled-off fingernails, and some of the most grotesque prosthetics in recent memory.”

