‘I Have 34.8 Months To Live’: Saturday Night Live’s Former Cast Member Victoria Jackson Updates About Her Cancer On Social Media

Actress and Comedian, Victoria Jackson, 65, shared a heartbreaking revelation about her cancer returning and the amount of time she has left to live since the cancer cannot be operated. The comedian was previously diagnosed with breast cancer.

The SNL alum took to her Instagram on August 14 (Wednesday) and confirmed that her cancer had returned through a video. She explained that the medical professionals cannot operate on it and “cut out the marble” in her chest which is lying in her windpipe that would ultimately suffocate her to death.

She mentioned that she was receiving a delivery of a “magic pill” which was provided by her health care providers. The medicine has Rinociclib, which serves as a cancer growth blocker and it will “shrink the marble, hopefully.”

In the video, Jackson shared that she looked up the life expectancy with this alternative and found out that the patients who use this “magic pill” live up to 32.6 months, “or something like that," she added.

The 65-year-old expressed that she has lived a “fantastic life.” She mentioned that there were a few milestones that she was looking to achieve. The actress wants to see her grandson’s birth in October and would like to see her daughter, Aubrey have a baby.

She captions this video with, “Cancer Update: I have 34.8 months to live if I don’t get hit by a meteor, shot by a MAGA hater, get Covid again or WWIII breaks out.”

Jackson who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, posted a video on social media in early August that her cancer was back after 9 years.

The actress has had an impressive career trajectory. She appeared on SNL from 1986 to 1992 and was famous for her Weekend Updates. She was also known for doing impressions of celebrities like Roseanne Bar, Zsa Zsa Gabor, and Sally Struthers. Apart from that, she has been a part of projects like Marriage Retreat, UHF, I Love You To Death, Big Foot, UFOs and Jesus, Family Business, The Pick Up Artist, Baby Bloom, Based On An Untrue Story, Brother White and many more.

