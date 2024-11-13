‘I Just Knew’: John Krasinski Reveals How He Fall For Wife Emily Blunt The Second They Met At A Restaurant

John Krasinski and Emily Blunt have been one of the most loved couples in the Hollywood industry. While the actors have been married for more than 10 years, Kransinski reveals the details of his first meeting with Blunt.

After receiving the honor of People’s Sexiest Man Alive, the actor candidly spoke to the media portal about introducing himself to his now wife for the first time. The Office star shared that while he cannot say it was love at first sight for him, he definitely knew that Blunt was the one after shaking her hand at the restaurant.

While sitting down for an interview with the entertainment outlet, the If actor confessed, “The second I met her? I don't know what happened, but I remember someone introduced us, and it was across a room in a restaurant, and I walked over to her.” He added, “And as soon as I shook her hand, I just knew.”

Krasinski and Blunt tied the knot in 2010 and are now raising their two daughters, Violet and Hazel, while living in Brooklyn. The couple has been busy with work and films but also tends to make time for each other and support one another through their careers.

The father of two went on to reveal that he and The Devil Wears Prada actress are trying to switch off from work and be there for the kids.

Apart from being partners in life, Krasinski and Blunt have also been paired up onscreen, and the fans have loved their chemistry. The actors went on to work together in the 2018 film, A Quiet Place, A Quiet Place Part II, and the prequel of the franchise. For the films, the actor took the director’s chair and went on to write the dialogues as well.

Speaking of working together with his wife, Krasinski joked, “It's a scary office when you're trying to not be killed on sand.” He went on to add, “It was interesting. You know, that process was one of the most thrilling I've ever had because I’d never worked with Emily.”

Meanwhile, John Krasinski is set to join Natalie Portman in the upcoming action heist, Fountain of Youth. As for Emlily, she will star in The Smashing Machine alongside Dwayne Johnson. Both movies are scheduled to release in 2025.

