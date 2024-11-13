John Krasinski Crowned People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive; Check His Reaction to the Title HERE

John Krasinski has been named People’s 2024 Sexiest Man Alive, and in all honesty, we feel he’s a very well-deserved victor. The actor, who rose to fame as the original rizz master Jim Halpert in the US version of The Office, told the outlet that he didn’t really know what to think of the honor when he got the news.

“Just immediate blackout, actually. Zero thoughts,” he described his feelings upon learning that he would be taking on the mantle from People Magazine’s 2023 Sexiest Man Alive, Patrick Dempsey. For a minute, Krasinski admitted he even thought he was being pranked. “That’s not how I wake up, thinking, ‘Is this the day that I’ll be asked to be Sexiest Man Alive?’ And yet it was the day you guys did it. You guys have really raised the bar for me.”

Elsewhere, Krasinski joked with the magazine that he’s hoping his wife, fellow Hollywood icon Emily Blunt, makes good on the promise to plaster the cover as wallpaper at their Brooklyn home. Blunt, according to Krasinski, was “very excited” to hear the news, and “there was a lot of joy involved” in him telling her.

Krasinski and Blunt, for those unfamiliar, have been married for 14 years and are parents to two daughters: Hazel, 10, and Violet, 8.

Advertisement

On a more serious note, the actor told People that he appreciates his life with The Devil Wears Prada star, as being married to her allows him to constantly learn and evolve.

ALSO READ: Emily Blunt Reveals ‘Staying Connected’ Is The Key To Her Happy Marriage To John Krasinski

In addition to his fan-favorite role on The Office, Krasinski is also known for starring in Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan series. In addition to acting, Krasinski has also contributed to showbiz as a writer, director, and producer, with some of his critically acclaimed productions being The Quiet Place franchise and the recent IF movie.

Krasinski’s next Hollywood project is alongside Natalie Portman in the action heist film Fountain of Youth.

Now in its 40th year of awarding the Sexiest Man Alive title, People’s first Sexiest Man Alive was Mel Gibson. Other past recipients include Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Chris Hemsworth, David Beckham, Michael B. Jordan, John Legend, Dwayne Johnson, Paul Rudd, Pierce Brosnan, Chris Evans, Blake Shelton, John F. Kennedy, and more.

Advertisement

Krasinski, however, has already begun feeling the weight of the title awarded to him, as he told People that, if anything, his wife is going to make him do extra household chores and really make him earn it at home.

People’s annual Sexiest Man Alive issue hits US newsstands on Friday.

ALSO READ: How Did John Krasinski Get Ryan Reynolds, George Clooney And Others Onboard For IF? Find Out