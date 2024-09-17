Emily Blunt Reveals The ONE Thing She Is Most Excited About To Prepare For Devil Wears Prada Sequel With Meryl Streep And Anne Hathaway

Emily Blunt never shies away while being blunt about the things she wants to put forth may that be anything. She recently conversed with People magazine and shared that as far as The Devil Wear Prada’s sequel preparation goes, she is excited about “good eye makeup again.”

On September 16, Monday, A Quite Place actress appeared at the American Institute Of Stuttering Gala. While speaking with the aforementioned publication, Blunt shared what she was most looking forward to in the second installment of the fan-favorite film.

In regards to her return to the upcoming movie, she smiled and said “it's cool.”Blunt shared that she could not discuss anything more about it. But she did say the thing she was most excited about the next part of the 2006 venture.

She added, “I just wanna get some good eye makeup going again,” She quipped about probably getting stomach flu again adding, “I’m hoping for that.”

While talking about the importance of the Gala she attended, the Marry Poppins star shared that she was “invested” and how she had a challenging time most of her childhood because she used to stutter.

Blunt continued, “I have endless, bottomless empathy for people who go through it, and that kind of struggle, and I still feel there's not enough awareness about stuttering out there.”

Devil Wears Prada created an imprint in the world of the cinema. Along with Blunt, who played Emily Charlton, Anne Hathway, and Meryl Steep also appeared in the movie portraying Andrea Sachs and Miranda Priestly respectively.

Apart from them, the film also starred Adrian Grenier, Simone Baker, Gisele Bundchen, Daniel Sunjata, Tracie Thomas, Rich Sommer, Suzzane Dengel, and Stephanie Szostak, who also contributed to making this movie extra special.

In July The Puck News reported about the sequel written by Aline Brosh McKenna and produced by Wendy Finerman seemingly being in development. It was also reported that Priestly can be seen running Runway Magazine as she attempts to navigate the new-age digital landscape.

Entertainment Weekly also reported about Streep, Hathway, and Stanley Tucci in discussion to reprise their characters. There isn't much information about the upcoming installment available as of yet.

