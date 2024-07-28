'I Respect Him Enormously': Harrison Ford Talks About Taking Over Thaddeus Ross' Role From Late William Hurt For Captain America 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The upcoming Marvel film, Captain America: Brave New World is already one of the most anticipated movies, which also stars Harrison Ford. The actor took over the role of Thaddeus Ross from William Fort, who passed away in 2022 at 71 years old. The Blade Runner star remembered and appreciated him during the San Diego Comic-Con event.

Harrison Ford talks about taking over the late William Hurt’s role

During the aforementioned event on July 27 (Saturday), the veteran actor conversed with People Magazine about joining the upcoming Captain America film as Thaddeus Ross.

While talking about William Hurt, Ford said, “He laid a very firm foundation for the character, I respect him enormously in the work that he did in his lifetime.”

The acclaimed actor expressed, “God bless his soul,” adding that he is delighted to be able to stand on the late star's shoulders and keep on portraying the character.

In the upcoming Captain America film, Thaddeus Ross is the president of the United States, and seemingly Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie) has a not-so-easy-going relationship with him.

William Hurt initially was cast in the Marvel Universe’s The Incredible Hulk, released in 2008. He then portrayed this role 4 times, making his recent appearance in Black Widow, released in 2021.

Harrison Ford on joining the MCU

During Ford’s conversation with the publication, he elaborated on joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s clan.

He told the publication that it felt “officially good.” The actor added that he had been watching really good actors having a good time working in the Marvel Universe and he is delighted to now be one of those actors. He further wittily said, “They're good actors, I'm not saying I'm a great actor, I'm just saying."

As per the outlet, the actor’s casting news was reported in October 2022. During the presentation, Ford shared that he was delighted and proud to become an MCU member.

He said that he had been watching fantastic actors having a good time and he wanted a piece of the action, per the publication.

Apart from Mackie and Ford, the new Captain America film also featured Danny Ramirez, Tim Blake Nelson, and Giancarlo Esposito. The aforementioned stars were also present on stage during the event.

According to the outlet, at the Comic Com event, Mackie introduced the veteran actor as Mr. President during the presentation, which gave a confirmation that Ford appeared as a red version of the Hulk.

Captain America: Brave New World will hit theaters on February 14, 2025.

